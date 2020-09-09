Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will let gamers hack-and-slash their way through enormous battles with many of their favorite heroes from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The spin-off title launches for the Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020 and allow players to dive into battle with a sizable roster of BotW characters, like Urbosa. Developer Koei Tecmo gave gamers 29 playable characters in the original Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U, but the company flagrantly forgot to include the traveling salesman Beedle in the series' previous installment.

It's time for Age of Calamity to right the wrongs of Hyrule Warriors and add Beedle as a playable character. The ever ever-resilient merchant has been ignored for too long and it's time for Koei and Nintendo to recognize him as a true champion of Hyrule.

Sure, Age of Calamity might let you fly around as the badass avian archer Revali, but many of the most beloved characters in BotW made their very first appearance in the 2017 open-world game. Meanwhile, Beedle has been sailing ships, hauling colossal backpacks, and helping Link defeat anything that would threaten Hyrule since 2002.

Beedle in 'The Wind Waker.' No shirt, but great service! Nintendo

Beedle's first appeared in Wind Waker as a seafaring trader that didn't even have a shirt to his name but managed to scrape together the crucial supplies Link needed to coast through his nautical adventure. He would be included in four more Zelda games before his final appearance in BotW, most notably as a shopkeeper in Skyward Sword with his very own wooden shack and even a little cap to keep his shoulders warm.

Beedle in 'Skyward Sword.' Glad to see you're doing better, bud. Nintendo

In BotW, Beedle decided to abandon his home in favor of nomadic life.

Link encounters Beedle all across Hyrule's expansive map. Mind you, Link has a magical tablet, a hand glider, and can teleport to Sheikah towers. Beedle follows Link around on foot literally carrying his whole store on his back. If that's not Herculean strength, then I don't know what is.

Hyrule Warriors fans have long requested the addition of Beedle to the roster and have even suggested some ideas for his move set. Redditor geosfragileego wrote that Koei should use his most iconic catchphrase from The Wind Waker as one of his attacks.

"I ... want a special attack where he yells 'Thank you!' Wind Waker-style so loudly that he blasts enemies around him in a sonic boom," they commented.

Link is in 'Breath of the Wild' flying and teleporting, while Beedle is hauling his entire livelihood on his back. Nintendo

Others suggested he could pull out items, like the bug net he gives Link in Skyward Sword, to clobber his enemies. Beedle has a shack's worth of tools on his back which could easily be made into creative attacks referencing his many appearances in the Zelda franchise.

At the end of the day, the Hyrule Warriors series is a fan-service spin-off that lets gamers play as all of the other characters in the Zelda universe they don't normally get to play. Beedle has been giving Link a helping hand for almost two decades now. He needs a spot in Age of Calamity's roster.