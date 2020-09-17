Outside of hunting monsters, the aim of each Monster Hunter entry feels rather divided between games. Some Monster Hunter games place emphasis on a community-driven experience where you meet up with your fellow hunters in person. Other games, like Monster Hunter: World, bring those team-ups online as players explore a lush environment.

On September 17, Monster Hunter Rise was announced for the Nintendo Switch. The new game utilizes both portability and the home experience, combining the once distinct communities — but there's so much more to be excited about.

Here's everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise.

When is the Monster Hunter Rise release date?

Monster Hunter Rise will launch on March 26, 2021 for Nintendo Switch. It's worth noting that this release date places it just a month prior to the release of the Monster Hunter film's release date.

Is there a trailer for Monster Hunter Rise?

Yes. You can watch it below.

The trailer is the first look at MHR's new features and themes. The most notable new feature is the Wirebug , the brightly colored stream that allows the player to traverse difficult terrains at high speeds. We also see the player using it in combo attacks.

From the clothing and buildings, it can be seen that MHR will feature a heavily Japanese-inspired aesthetic. The player characters can be seen hopping around in ninja attire. The figure who seems to lead the player character has katanas strapped to their back. The distinct sound of a shamisen can also be heard in the background. Multiple Pagodas can be seen see in the hunter base: Kamura Village.

We also get a look at another locale called the Shrine Ruins. The once spiritual place has fallen into shambles. Now it's overrun by horrid monsters.

Is there Monster Hunter Rise gameplay?

Nintendo showed a gameplay overview that features a number of different clips. You can watch that below.

Adding the Wirebug has vastly opened up the world. You can also now head on quests with a new creature called a Palamute . They double as both a mount and an ally for combat that will attack foes. The Palamute is the canine analog to the longtime feline Monster Hunter buddy, the Palico.

When playing alone, you're allowed to take two buddies on every quest. You can bring along both a Palico and a Palamute or double up on one or the other. Who wouldn't want two dogs following them? (Editor's Note: A cat person.)

What new monsters are in Monster Hunter Rise?

As with every Monster Hunter game, nothing is more exciting than learning about all the new critters that will fall by your blade. We currently know about four new monsters that will be available in MHR.

Magnamalo – A Fanged Wyvern that relentlessly attacks foes. Magnamalo is also MHR's flagship monster.

– A Fanged Wyvern that relentlessly attacks foes. Magnamalo is also MHR's flagship monster. Aknosom – A fiercely territorial Bird Wyvern.

– A fiercely territorial Bird Wyvern. Great Izuchi – A Bird Wyvern whose tail has evolved into a scythe-like shape, which it uses to attack its prey.

– A Bird Wyvern whose tail has evolved into a scythe-like shape, which it uses to attack its prey. Tetranadon – An amphibian easily recognized by its gigantic, rotund body. It is extremely gluttonous and swallows everything that moves.

What monsters will return in Monster Hunter Rise?

Capcom has yet to officially announce any returning monsters for MHR. However, a reddit leak suggests that we could see quite a few fan-favorite critters return. The poster claims that some of the returning critters will be Arzuros, Nerscylla, and Tobi Kadachi.

Will Monster Hunter Rise have multiplayer?

Multiplayer will return in Monster Hunter Rise. You can slay monsters either locally or online in groups of two to four players. When playing multiplayer, each player will only be allowed to bring one buddy along.