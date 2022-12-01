2022 isn’t over yet , but that can’t stop Geoff Keighley from getting the hype train going for 2023. Summer Game Fest, one of many E3-like events held in June, is set to return next year in a big way. The event will include major world-premiere announcements from some of the biggest names in the industry. It's never too early to get excited. Here is everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2023, including when it takes place and how to watch the show.

When is Summer Game Fest 2023?

Summer Game Fest is coming back for the fourth year of festivities and game announcements in 2023. The event announced on December 1 2022 that Summer Game Fest 2023 will kick off on Thursday, June 8 with a live show.

Summer Game Fest returns in 2023. Summer Game Fest

Like in past years those who tune in to the show can expect exciting announcements from developers, live demos, and a surprise or two.

How can you watch Summer Game Fest 2023?

As always, Summer Game Fest will be streamed free worldwide through whichever platform you prefer. YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok Live will have streams up for the ceremony. This year also marks the first year you can watch the show through Instagram Live.

But if seeing Geoff Keighley’s face through a screen isn’t high fidelity enough for you then boy does Summer Game Fest have some news for you!

Can the public attend Summer Game Fest 2023?

For the first time in the show’s history, the general public will be able to attend the show. Summer Game Fest

“Over the past three years, Summer Game Fest has cultivated an incredible community around the world through our digital-first events, and we’re thrilled to invite thousands of fans to experience the SGF show in-person for the first time in 2023,” said Geoff Keighley in a press release.

Summer Game Fest 2022 had a small number of industry professionals in attendance, but the 2023 show will be opening its gates to the public and letting fans get in on the fun. Tickets to attend Summer Game Fest 2023 will be available to purchase in early 2023. Keep an eye on the show’s official website for more updates.

Where will Summer Game Fest 2023 take place?

Summer Game Fest 2023 will be in Los Angeles, California. The kickoff show will be held in the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood.

Will there be playable game demos at Summer Game Fest 2023?

It is unknown as of now if attendees will get hands-on access to games. John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Those who attend will be interested to know if there will be any demos for newly announced or upcoming games at Summer Game Fest 2023. In past years Summer Game Fest has partnered with publishers like Xbox to bring a catalog of demos for upcoming games to players. Due to the online nature of the show in previous years these demos were made accessible to players from the comfort of their own homes.

Industry professionals who attended Summer Game Fest 2022 were treated to a collection of demos from publishers. As of now, there is no news on whether a similar event or demo space will be made accessible on-site for the public who attend Summer Game Fest 2023.