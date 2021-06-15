With E3 2021 in full swing, it can be frustrating to feel like all the hype-worthy games are months — or even years — away. If all these trailers are leaving your trigger fingers a bit itchy, you’re in luck. Xbox is bringing back its Summer Game Demo Fest, starting today. A total of 40 indie game demos will be available between now and June 21.

Be sure to check your Xbox Dashboard throughout the week, since more demos will become available throughout the week. Most of these demos are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game at release — a lot can change ahead of launch.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

Below is a list of games and developers participating in this year’s ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest:

• A Juggler's Tale (kaleidoscube)

• Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

• Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

• BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

This turn-based RPG sees you play as a group of adorable cupcakes. Love the art style!

• Black Book (Morteshka)

• Button City (Subliminal)

• Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)

• Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

• Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)

• Clouzy! (Tinymoon)

• ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)

• Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

• Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)

• DREAMERS (PlaySys)

• Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

• Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)

An early look at the first-person adventure game, Faraday Protocol.

• Fractal Space (Haze Games)

• Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

• Godstrike (Overpowered)

• Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

• Lake (Gamious)

• Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)

• Mad Streets (Craftshop)

• Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

• Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

• Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)

Princess Farmer is a match-3 puzzler set on a farm, with adorable pixel art graphics.

• Sable (Shedworks)

• Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

• Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

• Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)

• Teacup (Smarto Club)

• The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

• The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)

• The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)

• The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

• Trigger Witch (Rainbite)

• Tunic (Isometricorp)

• Wreck Out (Four5Six)