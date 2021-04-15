Everything we know about the Rick and Morty-Rainbow Six Siege crossover

Morty Smith and his grandpa Rick Sanchez are no strangers to bizarre crossovers between Adult Swim’s beloved Rick and Morty and other properties out there: Pringles, the Emmys, PlayStation 5, and Death Stranding to name a few. By far the strangest yet has landed in Rainbow Six Siege in the form of two new character skins arriving in the game more than two whole months before the launch of Rick and Morty Season 5. As far as we can tell, neither of these characters will even appear in the upcoming season.

So what’s really going on? Here’s everything you need to know about the Rick and Morty crossover with Rainbow Six Siege.

Pickle Rick has been made man-sized. Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege is a popular online tactical first-person shooter with an emphasis on cooperation between players and environmental destruction with the added wrinkle of different Operators having unique abilities. Whereas in games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Operators are cosmetic skins, in Rainbow Six Siege, it has a direct impact on team balance in a way that more closely resembles hero shooters like Apex Legends or Overwatch.

Crossing over with Rick and Morty, a mature animated sci-fi series where an alcoholic mad scientist drags his hapless grandson on all sorts of misadventures across a multitude of realities, is a bit of an odd choice. Yet here we are!

What are the Rick and Morty-Rainbow Six Siege crossover skins?

Rainbow Six Siege publisher Ubisoft released a trailer for the new crossover on April 14, 2021. It features an assortment of clips from the award-winning Rick and Morty Season 4 episode “Pickle Rick,” mainly because a big part of this crossover is a skin for James “Smoke” Porter dubbed “Smoke Pickle Rick” that transforms the character into a human-sized version of Pickle Rick, complete with a pickle torso, rat body parts, and random bits of tools bolting the rest of him together.

Frankly, it’s pretty terrifying.

The other somewhat less interesting skin is Sledge Gromflomite for Seamus "Sledge" Cowden, which transforms him into something resembling the Gromflomite alien species from Rick and Morty. The bug-like creatures are best-known as the main alien species that comprise the Galactic Federation, an intergalactic civilization that’s been one of the series most important antagonists. After being MIA for most of Season 3 and 4 following the Season 3 premiere when Rick broke out of their prison, the New Galactic Federation emerged in the Season 4 finale.

For anybody out there who loves both Rainbow Six Siege and Rick and Morty, this is probably a dream come true.

What’s included in each Rick and Morty-themed Rainbow Six Siege bundle?

These two bundles are now available in Rainbow Six Siege. Adult Swim / Ubisoft

An official press release explains the Pickle Rick Smoke Bundle lets players “suit up with the infamous gear that helped Rick survive the sewers and avoid therapy.” Here’s everything that’s included:

Pickle Rick Rat Suit and headgear

Portal Gun attachment skin and weapon skin

Pickle Rick Charm

The other bundle “includes all the items needed to survive breaches and defend galaxies with,” which apparently involves the following:

Gromflomite uniform and headgear

Federation Defense attachment skin and weapon skin for Sledge’s M590A1

Seal Team Rick charm

How much do the Rick and Morty-Rainbow Six Siege bundles cost?

Each bundle will cost 2160 R6 Credits. You can drop $34.99 right now to pick up 4,920 Credits to cover both, or for $19.99 you can score 2,670 Credits to more than cover the purchase of a single bundle.