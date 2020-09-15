How to watch Sony’s major PS5 September Showcase and what to expect

Sony is holding yet another presentation for PlayStation 5 more than 3 months after June's Future of Gaming livestream that reveled the console design, games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Simply titled "PlayStation 5 Showcase," this September showcase should include some major reveals and announcements. Here's everything to expect.

If this new showcase plays out similarly to June's event, it should work like a Nintendo Direct, highlighting several upcoming games for PS5 with both cinematic and gameplay trailers. We should also hear from some of the developers working on games for the system. Sony hasn't confirmed any specifics for the presentation, but did write in a PlayStation Blog post that it will "feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners."

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in tuning into the PlayStation 5 Showcase.

When is September's PlayStation 5 Showcase?

The PS5 Showcase begins at 4 p.m. Eastern on September 16, 2020. The presentation does not have any sort of pre-show, so you don't have to worry about tuning in before that time.

Sony confirmed on PlayStation Blog that the PS5 Showcase will last "around 40 minutes." This makes it about 30 minutes shorter than June's presentation, but also indicates that the event should move along pretty quickly. Those that happen to miss the event will be able to watch it on PlayStation's YouTube channel after the event.

How to watch September's PlayStation 5 Showcase

The PlayStation Blog post revealing the event confirms that Sony will officially stream September's PlayStation Blog showcase on its YouTube and Twitch channels. If you're concerned about being the first to hear about the games, Twitch streams are typically a bit ahead of YouTube streams.

Of course, sites like IGN will also host the showcase and all of the new trailers and the VOD for the event will hit YouTube afterward. It'll be very hard to miss everything that was revealed at September's PS5 Showcase after the event.

Reveals to expect from September's PlayStation 5 Showcase?

While Inverse has an entire article dedicated to this topic, there are quite a few announcements that seem very likely for the PS5 Showcase. When it comes to games, Sony has stated that the presentation will focus on PS5 games coming around the system's launch. That means titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Astro's Playroom are all very likely to appear.

Of course, the presentation should also contain a few surprises, and rumors are going around that new Final Fantasy and Silent Hill games will appear during the showcase. While Sony seems to be keeping the focus on games, there are three major things about the PS5 that fans want the PlayStation 5 Showcase to reveal: the price, pre-order information, and the release date.

We are reportedly just two months away from the launch of the PS5 but we still don't know what day it's coming out on or how much it will cost. This is all information Sony needs to reveal soon, and it would make the most sense for them to reveal it during this showcase.