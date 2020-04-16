You need to pre-order a PS5 because stock will be low. Here's how to do it

Gamers who are patiently waiting for the release of the PlayStation 5 received some bittersweet news Thursday morning: Sony is reportedly on track to release the PS5 during the 2020 holiday season, but there’s going to be a “limited” supply, which could mean anyone who wants one at launch will most likely need to pre-order to avoid the possibility of them selling out. Otherwise, you might not be able to get Sony's next-gen console until 2021.

A Bloomberg report published Thursday citing sources “familiar with the matter” claimed that Sony will produce “far fewer” PS5 units during the console's first year compared to the PS4’s launch. The publication's sources said that Sony is aiming to produce five to six million new gaming systems “in the fiscal year ending in March 2021.” For comparison, the PS4 sold more than 7 million units in its first five months. "PS5 production volume could still change depending on the Covid-19 situation," the report also reads, indicating that further production delays are still possible due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.

The report went on to clarify that gamers will not only have to deal with a production reduction, but there could be a lofty price tag for the PS5. Bloomberg revealed that game developers who are working on PS5 games estimate its final price to be somewhere between $499 and $549. Sony reportedly believes that might scare away potential customers, so the company slowed down production.

So how can gamers ensure they get their hands on a PS5 before they sell out?

You might need to pre-order a PS5 if you want to get your hands on the console's DualSense controllers at launch. Sony Interactive Entertainment

How to pre-order a PS5

Currently, the PS5 is not available for pre-order yet, but gamers can sign up to receive a notification as soon as those queues open up to the public.

Best Buy, GameStop, and Target have all begun accepting email sign-ups for users who want to receive a message when the console becomes available for pre-order. This won’t guarantee anyone a spot, but if you act immediately after being notified when pre-orders go live, there’s a good chance you’ll secure one.

Pre-orders might become available around the same time PS4 pre-orders went live.

When might PS5 pre-orders go live?

Sony has not yet announced when gamers will be able to lock in pre-orders, but based on the PS4’s pre-order and release date timeline, it’s possible to look ahead and make an educated guess about what the company has planned in the coming months.

Sony first revealed the PS4 release date, official price, and pre-order window back in mid-August 2013, just four months before the console’s mid-November debut. The PS5 is widely anticipated to hit stores in November as well, to capitalize on the holiday shopping frenzy. Sony might follow the same timeline for this generation’s pre-order window, but it's unclear if that timeline might be pushed back for whatever reason.

Since Sony has not announced any delays for its PS5 launch timeline due to the current coronavirus epidemic, all evidence points to pre-orders starting sometime in August. The best thing that anyone can do for the time being is to sign up for pre-order publications from all three major retailers and hope for the best.

Get ready gamers, the next generation of consoles is almost here.