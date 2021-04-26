Three retailers to watch for PS5 restocks this week

The PlayStation 5 is about to become an even hotter commodity.

While the newest Sony console been popular since its launch last November, players haven’t had many exclusive games to actually play on it. That’ll change soon with Returnal dropping this week and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart coming in June alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade.

For those who were waiting to buy a PS5 until some decent games were released, the time is fast approaching. These exclusives are going to be hot topics of discussion throughout the middle of 2021, so more people might be — and should be — scrambling to lock down a console. That means it’s about to get even more competitive.

If you want to beat the rush, here are three retailers to keep an eye on this week.

PS5 Restock Update

The DualSense does feel like a next-gen controller. Shutterstock

Retailers don’t always give a heads up when consoles are going live. Sometimes sites like Walmart will announce restocks in advance, but they’re largely random. To really figure out when more PS5s are coming, you need to look at some hard data.

To do that, you’ll want to keep an eye on the last time a retailer has gotten the console. If a site like Amazon had a restock recently, it probably means another isn’t coming for a while. So instead, you’ll want to look at which sites have gone a few weeks without one.

By that logic, there are three retailers to watch this week.

Best Buy — last restock on March 26 (Standard, Digital)

last restock on March 26 (Standard, Digital) Target — last restock on March 25 (Standard, Digital)

last restock on March 25 (Standard, Digital) Walmart — last restock on April 15 (Standard, Digital)

All three of these sites have been consistent when it comes to restocks, so they’re overdue for an update. Best Buy and Target are most likely to get new stock by the end of the month. It would be a little unprecedented if a full month went by without any restocks there. Walmart’s last restock wasn’t too far off, but it’s usually pretty in line with other retailers, so keep an eye out.

If you miss the potential Target restock, don’t fret too much. Sony is still selling out systems through its own Sony Direct queue pretty consistently. It got a refresh last week, so there’s always a good chance there could be another on the way. Keep a close eye on the pages for both the standard and digital editions if you want to find one. The queues tend to open later in the afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other retail tools

If you want to make your life even easier, we recommend setting up tracking. This will help you make sure you don’t miss when that restock actually occurs. If you’re looking for good options, OctoShop is an excellent Google Chrome extension that will notify you as soon as restocks become available at your retailer of choice. Download it, enter the retailers you want it to scan, and wait for a PS5 restock.

PopFindr is the way to go if you’re looking to head out to a local store and pick one up in person. On top of those tools, there are plenty of helpful Twitter accounts that are worth following for restock news. We recommend following accounts like @PS5StockAlerts, @SpielTimes, and @Wario64 that will Tweet anytime that new consoles become available at a retailer, and you can even enable push notifications whenever one or more of these accounts tweets.

Most important of all? Good luck.