One of the most anticipated games of 2024 is the delightful-looking Princess Peach: Showtime! The game, set to release on March 22, gives Nintendo’s leading lady her chance in the spotlight. Quite literally considering all the theatrical vibes going on in what we have been shown of the game.

The latest trailer released by Nintendo showed off two more of the game’s signature transformations, which give Peach new powers and outfits. Both have their own unique elements and only add to the excitement for Showtime!

The first new transformation we see is Ninja Peach, dressed in a stylish black outfit accented with green. Based on the footage shown in the trailer and more information from a press release we know Ninja Peach dwells in the shadows. She will be able to use shadows, grass, and even water to hide from enemies. We also see some acrobatic platforming with Ninja Peach jumping wall to wall to move up a level. Enemies appear to have lights that can spot Ninja Peach which makes me hopeful that we will get some Sly Cooper-like action.

Next up is the reveal of Cowgirl Peach. She is perfect and I love her. She looks like she could be in a John Wayne movie but also on the runway because this look is just serving. Maybe it's just the big hat and her adorable “Howdy there.” The new trailer shows Cowgirl Peach riding a horse through one stage and using her trusty lasso to round up enemies in another.

Ninja Peach brings stealth to Princess Peach: Showtime!

The remainder of the latest trailer gives us a deeper look into the previously announced transformations as well. Sword Fighter Peach is shown off wielding her saber with a stylish flair straight out of 2023’s En Garde. We get to see Detective Peach search for clues around a crime scene and interview witnesses to crack the case. Patissiere Peach brings sweet treats in some adorable minigames that involve decorating a plethora of baked goods. Finally, we see Kung Fu Peach do her best Chun-Li impression by kicking through enemies.

With Ninja and Cowgirl Peach joining the roster that means we now have six announced transformations in Princess Peach: Showtime! We will have to wait for the game’s full release to see if Peach will don any more hats in her solo outing. Either way Showtime! looks to be a unique adventure for Peach that will be a delight to dive into.

Princess Peach: Showtime! launches on March 22 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.