One of the greatest joys of fighting games is the seemingly out-of-left-field crossovers they often have. Just last month, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising announced NieR: Automata’s 2B will join the roster, the likes of Yoda have graced Soulcalibur, and Marvel vs Capcom’s entire thing is being a massive crossover that lets cool characters punch each other a lot.

Street Fighter 6, last year’s marvelous entry in Capcom’s seminal series, gives fans another great crossover to get excited about. But the Spy X Family Code: White collaboration already looks like it dropped the ball on what should have been an easy win for one of the best fighting games in recent memory.

On January 8, Capcom released a full trailer for the crossover, revealing details of what it will entail. And it was not well received by fans. Rather than a new character, or even a character costume that would make an already available character look like Yor, the collaboration adds special Avatar gear to the Battle Hub store for 500 Drive Tickets each as well as special Avatar recipe codes. Street Fighter 6 introduced the ability to make your own fighter in a character creator which can then be dressed in different outfits. Avatar recipe codes allow fans to download other player creations, and the Spy X Family crossover just adds two Capcom-made recipe codes and pieces of gear.

The Street Fighter 6 and Spy X Family Code: White collaboration event was first teased way back in July 2023 in a tweet with some great art. But the first big look we got came last month in an animated trailer that pits Chun-Li against Spy X Family’s Yor Forger. Spy X Family is a critically acclaimed manga and anime with a theatrical movie, Code: White, which released at the end of 2023 in Japan.

Fans of both Street Fighter 6 and Spy X Family anticipated the possibility of Yor (and maybe even more characters) being added as characters or maybe getting special character skins during the collaboration.

This isn’t what fans expected. Capcom

This is the third crossover in Street Fighter 6 since launch, the first two centering on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Baki the Grappler. Fans pointed out on social media that none of these crossovers included a new character or character costume, but new characters were added as part of the Year-One DLC, including A.K.I. and Rashid, with Ed and Akuma coming later this year.

In addition to the special Avatar gear and recipe codes, the Spy X Family collaboration will also include photo frames, stickers, and player titles — many of which include adorable art of Anya Forger. The Battle Hub will also get a makeover that fills it with Spy X Family-themed posters. The collaboration starts on January 9 and runs through January 31, so if you want to get the meager offerings, you have until the end of January to do so.

Street Fighter 6 is now available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.