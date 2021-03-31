Here’s exactly how long it takes to beat the main campaign in Outriders

Get ready for Outriders . Square Enix’s new third-person shooter is one of this spring’s biggest releases and fans are ready for some action. Following the game’s free beta, players will finally get to resume their progress and see what else the sci-fi story has to offer.

If you’re planning on jumping in, you might be wondering how long you can expect to be playing it. While it may look like an endless experience like Destiny 2, its campaign actually has a set ending. There’s more to do after the credits roll, but here’s how long the main campaign will take you.

How long is Outriders?

Developer People Can Fly has been very explicit about how long players can expect to play the game’s main campaign, but there’s a bit of conflicting information out there. An FAQ on the Outriders official site says the core game is 25-30 hours long , but that length will vary depending on how you play.

“Focusing on just the main campaign by itself on a single class will take around 25-30 hours, but it will take 2-3 times that long if you play all the side quests, post-campaign, and additional content in Outriders,” the team at People Can Fly explains in the FAQ. “If you just want to complete the main campaign, you’ll experience the full story and have a great time with this game. But if you want to spend more time in the world of Outriders, getting the best items and taking on the hardest challenges in the game, it can keep you busy for exponentially longer.”

A character firing a gun in Outriders. People Can Fly

Game director Bartosz Kmita has a longer estimate. In an interview with PCGamesN, he places the game more in the 40-hour range for players who check out some of the game’s side-quests.

“If you enjoy the story and that’s what drives you, then the story and side quests will take around 40 hours,” Kmita says. “I don’t like to estimate as everyone has their own pace, and it’ll never work as I’ll say, but I’d say 40 hours. If you’re into the challenge and like loot chasing, then I hope it’ll be many more.”

Between those two quotes, it’s safe to assume most players will land somewhere in the 30-40 hour range .

Is Outriders an ongoing game?

It’s important to keep in mind that Outriders is not considered a live-service game. People Can Fly has been extremely careful to set players’ expectations. It may feature loot systems that you find in games like Marvel’s Avengers, but don’t expect constant post-game updates. The main campaign is the draw.

That said, it still does feature a post-game grind. Players can keep hunting for gear or up their world tier if they want more out of the game. It also features multiple classes to tool around with, so there’s a good bet that dedicated players will want to try making more than one character. With a focus on multiplayer, Outriders should be a game that keeps fans occupied for quite some time. Even if it doesn’t, 40 hours is nothing to sneeze at.