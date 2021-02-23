You can try Outriders early for free! Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix are getting ready to launch this cooperative, sci-fi, third-person shooter game on April 1, 2021. As this is an unproven new franchise, Square Enix is giving fans the opportunity to experience a large chunk of the game for themselves for free both before and after launch.

While an official Twitter account revealed lots of new details about the demo, we know even more now that it's out in the wild. Here's everything you'd want to know about the Outriders demo before trying it before the game's launch this April.

When is the Outriders demo end date?

Most modern-day demos are only available for a limited time. Thankfully, that isn't the case with Outriders. Square Enix has no plans to remove the demo right now, so you can try it anytime you want after now that it has been released. All progress carries over to the final game too, so there's no reason not to download and try it for free if you're ever interested in picking up the game.

Is there an Outriders demo trailer?

Yes, Square Enix has released a launch trailer for the demo. It highlights a lot of the missions and areas that players will see in the early hours of the game that the demo covers. Check it out below:

What platforms is the Outriders demo on?

The Outriders demo will be available on every platform that the game is on, with one exception. PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X players all can try out the game at the aforementioned release time. The only platform that is being left in the dust is Google Stadia.

Still, you'll be able to try Outriders on pretty much any platform you want to ahead of launch, though each platform has its own minor tweaks. For example, the PC version of the game will be available on both Steam and via PC streaming with Nvidia GeForce NOW. Meanwhile, PS5 and PS4 players will need a PS Plus account to download the demo.

If you have friends on other platforms, that won't be an issue either. The developers have confirmed that the demo will even support cross-play, but it is something that you'll need to opt into within the game's menus.

When was the Outriders demo release time?

The release time for the demo was revealed through an image on Twitter. The Outriders demo was released at 12 p.m. Eastern on February 25, 2021 . The launch was simultaneous across all regions and platforms, and it's still live with no end date in sight. If you want to know what the release time was in your region or country, check out the image below:

The worldwide release times for the impending Outriders demo.

What is the Outriders demo file size?

Square Enix and People Can Fly have also confirmed the demo's file size across PC and console. On PC, the file size is expected to be at least 24 GB. Console players, on the other hand, only need to allocate 22 GB of hard drive space for the demo. This is a fairly small file size, but it can't be pre-loaded.

While those are the file sizes given, the Twitter thread does clarify that the file size could change slightly depending on how decompression works from platform to platform. Still, if you have at least 25 GB of space free on your preferred platform, you should have nothing to worry about.

Will Outriders demo progress carry over to the full game?

While the Outriders demo install won't turn into the full game for players that decide to purchase the third-person shooter, some progress will carry over. The demo itself will include Outriders' prologue, first chapter, and sidequest.

All four of the game's classes will be available, and any of these weapons and resources players or progress they make on the character will carry over to the final game. Still, there are caps to how many resources players can collect, as well as a level cap of 7 and difficulty of World Tier 5.

Progress can be carried over as long as you're staying within the same platform ecosystem. For example, PS4 progress will transfer to the PS5 version of the game, but not to Xbox Series X. The demo does not contain any unique achievements.

This definitely is a thorough demo that will allow anyone interested in the game to see if it's for them or not. As such, it's worth giving a shot if you're even remotely interested in the game.