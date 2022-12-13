Here's when Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded launches — and what's new

The first mid-season update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is nearly here, and it comes with a slew of new features. Referred to as Season 1 Reloaded, this update is the most substantial yet, and will include Raids, a new weapon, and highly-requested quality of life improvements. But when exactly does Season 1 Reloaded go live and what can you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know.

Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded release time

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded launches on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern. It will go live across all platforms simultaneously. As always, expect at least some minor server issues on the day the update goes live.

The new Atomgrad Raid is a highlight of Season 1 Reloaded. Activision

Be sure to check to see if pre-instillation is available ahead of time, as it tends to vary from player to player.

Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded end time

Season 1 Reloaded is expected to end on February 1, 2022, at least, based on the current battle pass countdown timer. After this timer expires, Season 2 will begin, barring any delays.

Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded updates

The beloved Shipment map is finally coming alongside this update. Activision

Shipment returns

On the Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer side of things, you can finally expect the return of the beloved Shipment map, which has been featured in Call of Duty for 15 years. This tiny map is absolute chaos, allowing players to rack up an absurd amount of eliminations each match.

Be sure to take part in the Shipment playlist to grind for camos, XP, or weapon attachments.

Chimera assault rifle

The new Chimera assault rifle features a built-in suppressor and subsonic rounds, which prevents enemy elimination skulls from appearing on-screen. This favors a stealth play-style, focusing on close to mid-range engagements, much like an SMG.

This will be unlockable via a weapon challenge rather than as part of the battle pass.

Spec Ops Raid: Atomgrad

The Atomgrad Raid sends players to an underground bunker. Activision

There’s little we know about this upcoming Atomgrad Raid, Activision has confirmed it’ll take place in an underground bunker. Players will need to unlock access to the Raid by either completing a specific Multiplayer or Spec Ops challenge, placing within the top 20 in Warzone 2.0, or extracting with $30,000 in cash within the DMZ mode. This gives players access to the Raid for a week.

Quality of life

A slew of new quality-of-life features are coming, as well, including access to a Combat Record. This finally allows players to see their Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 stats — though, only stats as of the Season 1 Reloaded update will count.

In addition, a new Group Social feature is coming, allowing players to create communities with up to 5,000 members. You’ll be able to change different Group preferences such as “veterans only” or “new player friendly,” allowing everyone to find like-minded squadmates.

There is also a lengthy list of known issues on the Warzone 2.0 Trello board, and while they probably won’t all be addressed with this update, hopefully, some will be fixed.