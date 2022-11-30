'Warzone 2' sickos are mugging their fellow players in-game

Everyone knows war is hell, but this is a new low. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for a few weeks now, and players have already made a series of discoveries that turn the game on its head. These include wild XP glitches, perfect weapon builds that help you secure more victories, and even the ability to earn a game-ending nuke. One of the wilder new trends is players using proximity chat to mug their opponents, leading to some hilarious moments. If you have the upper hand against an enemy squad in Warzone 2.0, why not try and rob them of everything they have instead of taking them out like normal?

Why loot?

Cash and gear are essential if you want to win in Warzone 2.0, but loot is sometimes hard to come by, especially after you’ve returned from the Gulag late in a match. You can easily get taken out while opening chests in high-traffic areas, or sometimes, there are no chests to open at all.

As shown in the clip above, players can use proximity chat (an optional setting) to communicate with nearby enemies. In this case, the player recording the footage downed an opponent and while they’re on the ground you can tell them — no, demand — that they drop everything they have, Pulp Fiction-style.

Then, after they’ve given you everything they have, including weapons, cash, armor vests, killstreaks, and gas masks, you can then force them to back away slowly. Count to 10 if you like.

Grand theft loadout

Skip to around 2:30 for the robbery.

You can also use this method to form an unlikely alliance with an enemy player. This could be an asset, especially if you force them to watch your back for the duration of the match.

Though, we wouldn’t recommend it, as they’ll likely stab you in the back, especially if you just robbed them. Fair enough.

“Drop all your money and leave!”

Sometimes, visiting a Buy Station or Loadout Drop is far too dangerous, which could leave you unprepared for the end game. Keep an eye out for downed opponents, and use that as an opportunity to make them an offer they can’t refuse.

Or, if you hear someone over proximity chat as you approach a building, you can bluff: Tell them you have a bunch of people with you and order them to drop their gear. Maybe they’ll believe you.

Sending them running away with literally nothing in their inventory is even more humiliating than taking them out. As shown in the clip above (a work of art), screaming helps.