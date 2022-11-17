How to fix the pesky Social error and invite friends in Warzone 2.0

The launch of Warzone 2.0 has featured its fair share of issues, as is common with live-service games. While players have experienced a wide range of problems, such as in-game stuttering, and trouble finding a match, the most common issue is the inability to create a party and invite friends. Specifically, the Social option simply doesn’t work, making it tough for players to squad up. While there isn’t a direct fix for this just yet (Infinity Ward is aware of the issue, thankfully), there is a workaround that should help in the meantime.

Here’s how to squad up with friends in Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 Social not working, explained

The Social option is broken in Warzone 2.0, disallowing players from inviting friends. Activision

Normally, you’d be able to navigate to the Social menu from the Options to start a party and invite friends in Warzone 2.0. In fact, this feature was working when the game first launched and it was a relatively straightforward process. But shortly afterward on launch day, the feature broke.

When you try to select the Social option, the game acknowledges your input but doesn’t actually take you to a different menu. Instead, the game just resets you back to the main Warzone 2.0 screen, seemingly disallowing you from playing with friends. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to circumvent this issue.

Warzone 2.0 Social workaround

You can still invite players via the Channels tab from within the menu. Activision

While the Social option isn’t working, you can still invite players via the Channels tab. To access this, open up the menu from the main Warzone 2.0 screen, and tab over once to Channels (indicated by a headset icon). Here, you’ll see a few different choices, including one labeled “Game Channels.”

Select this and you’ll be taken to a screen with all your Activision friends. Select the players you’d like to invite, and then press “Invite to Party.” Keep in mind, you might not be able to invite certain players depending on their current status. This is denoted by a lock icon, so be on the lookout for that as you attempt to invite friends. A player might show up as locked if they’re already in a party, if they’re offline, or if they changed their settings to disallow invites. Otherwise, try closing the Warzone 2.0 application if the issue persists.

It’s unclear when this issue will be fixed, but Infinity Ward is currently investigating the problem. Since this is a huge drawback, it’s likely the issue will be addressed within the next week or so.