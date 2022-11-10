Warzone 2.0 release time, early access, and how people are playing right now

With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 drawing near, it’s time to start preparing for what could be the most important release in the series’ history. This all-new take on the battle royale formula has plenty of hype behind it — and for a good reason. It aims to improve upon many of the original game’s flaws, while also tying in the release of DMZ: a new Escape from Tarkov-style extraction game mode. But when can you play Warzone 2.0 and how are some people getting to try it early? Here’s what you need to know about Warzone 2.0’s launch.

When is the Warzone 2.0 release date and time?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern, alongside the first season of Modern Warfare II. Keep in mind, as with many major live-service launches, there will likely be some server issues when Warzone 2.0 is released, don’t be surprised if you can’t play right away. Thankfully, you’re able to pre-load the game to save some time.

What are the Warzone 2.0 pre-load details?

Players can pre-load Warzone 2.0 on November 14, 2022. Activision

As confirmed by Activision, you’ll be able to pre-load Warzone 2.0 across all platforms starting on November 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Is there Warzone 2.0 early access?

You’ll need to wait until November 16 to play Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. Activision

Unlike other Call of Duty games, Warzone 2.0 does not have an early access period. It will go live for all players worldwide, simultaneously. However, some players were actually able to dive in a little early.

How are streamers playing Warzone 2.0 early?

Activision hosted a private event for Call of Duty streamers, allowing them to play it early.

On November 9, 2022, Activision hosted a behind-closed-doors Warzone 2.0 event for Call of Duty streamers and content creators. These players got to try out Warzone 2.0 and the new DMZ modes locally — many of whom posted lengthy videos covering the event on their YouTube channels. You can see content creators JoeWo, Modern Warzone, and HusKerrs achieve the first-ever Warzone 2.0 win during the private event.

As such, only these content creators were able to play early, as the event was not open to the general public. Everyone else will have to wait until November 16 to play Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.