Everything you need to ready yourself for Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launched, but it’s already time to start looking ahead at the first batch of content. The game’s inaugural season will release soon, and it comes with plenty of new features, such as weapons, maps, modes, and the start of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. With so much in the pipeline for Modern Warfare 2, there’s no shortage of features to look forward to during Season 1. But when does this season begin and what exactly will it contain? Here’s what you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

When is the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date?

The first season of Modern Warfare 2 drops on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. It’s unclear what time the update will go live, but Activision will likely confirm this ahead of the season’s launch.

What are the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 updates?

There’s a lot to look forward to during Season 1, including new maps, weapons, modes, and a brand-new battle pass. Activision

While Activision has yet to confirm everything we can expect from Season 1, the publisher did mention that Tier 1 (formerly known as Hardcore mode), and at least one additional map will be added. We can also expect new weapons and Operators, though, Infinity Ward has yet to confirm these new features.

According to prominent Call of Duty leaker The Ghost of Hope, Season 1 will introduce the new Honey Badger weapon platform, which includes access to the SIG MCX (known as the M13), and the SIG MPX (Bas-P).

Activision also teased the return of a fan-favorite map for Season 1. We’re hoping to see Highrise, Quarry, Terminal, or Rust this season — all of which will likely come to Modern Warfare 2 eventually.

In addition, we can expect new Spec Ops missions, Raids, and quality-of-life improvements across the board during Season 1.

The upcoming season also marks the start of the first battle pass, which will give players access to cosmetics, weapons, and operators. It’s unclear what exactly this battle pass will contain, but expect various tiers with lots of unlockables. If Modern Warfare 2 mirrors previous entries, the battle pass should cost around $10.

Activision will reveal more details about Season 1 in the days leading up to its release.

Warzone 2.0 and DMZ release date

Arguably the most important aspect of Season 1 is the addition of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ — two brand-new free modes tied to Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches alongside Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Activision

As its name suggests, Warzone 2.0 is the follow-up to 2020’s Warzone, and is built from the ground up alongside Modern Warfare 2. This new take on the battle royale aims to function similarly to its predecessors with a host of improvements, new weapons, and the new Al Mazrah map.

DMZ, on the other hand, is Modern Warfare 2’s extraction mode, which will function like Escape from Tarkov. In it, players will need to explore Al Mazrah to find resources while battling against real players and AI. We still don’t know much about DMZ, but it, too, launches on November 16.