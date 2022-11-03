Modern Warfare 2 weapon XP glitch blows the game wide open

Grinding for XP in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be a chore, especially since the gameplay takes a while to get used to. There are a few effective weapon XP farming methods, but none are as useful as a recent Ground War exploit that first appeared on Reddit. This method isn’t easy to pull off, but if executed properly, can result in reaching max level with a weapon in no time. But how does this method work and what makes it so effective? Here’s the best XP farming method in Modern Warfare 2. Keep in mind, this will likely get patched soon.

How to perform the Modern Warfare 2 XP exploit

The Modern Warfare 2 XP exploit was popularized by Twitter user @MW2CODHub, showing a player utilizing the Suppression Mine on an enemy in a tank to continuously rack up their score. But performing this exploit is easier said than done.

To pull this off, you need to first equip the Suppression Mine Field Upgrade. Then, we recommend using the Overclock Perk, which speeds up your Field Upgrade charge rate by 40 percent. Finally, we advise coming equipped with Smoke Grenades to make the exploit easier to perform.

Boot up a Ground War match, navigate to one of your enemy’s capture points, and wait for an opposing tank to pull up. Then, when it sits stationary, toss your Smoke Grenade at it, run up to the tank, jump on top of it, and throw your Suppression Mine into the hatch above. This is crucial, as the Suppression Mine needs to be close enough to the driver to function. Then, do your best to get away and navigate to safety.

Getting on top of an enemy tank is no easy feat. Activision

If done properly, this will continuously suppress the enemy, generating consistent XP for as long as the Mine is active. You will earn weapon XP for whichever firearm you have equipped.

Unfortunately, this exploit is very difficult to pull off because an enemy driving a tank will almost always take you out before you can even approach. Then, if you get lucky enough to get on top of the tank, you have to toss the Suppression Mine into the hatch before the driver — or another player — eliminates you. And then, if you made it that far, you have to somehow escape to safety to rake in the XP without being taken down. It’s no easy feat.

The other issue is that the Suppression Mine takes forever to charge, so if you mess up, you pretty much have to try again in a new match, making it even trickier to perform consistently. Still, if you can pull it off, you’ll get a ridiculous amount of weapon XP, which makes this exploit worth it, despite its difficulties.

According to the Modern Warfare 2 Trello board, it seems Infinity Ward isn’t aware of this exploit, so it’s unclear when it’ll get patched.