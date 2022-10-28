How to complete the new Modern Warfare II weapon camo challenges

Throughout Call of Duty’s lengthy history, most games in the series have offered weapon camo challenges, rewarding players with various cosmetics for completing certain objectives. In the newly released Modern Warfare II, weapon camos remain, but the entire system has been overhauled from previous installments. In many ways, the actual difficulty of earning these camos is much easier this time around, but there’s a lot you need to be aware of. In this guide, we’ll explain how to earn weapon camos in Modern Warfare II.

Modern Warfare 2 base weapon camos

Each weapon in the game that allows you to add attachments to it will have four base camo challenges. Weapons like launchers or melee armaments only have one base camo since you can’t apply attachments to them.

Each weapon has four base camos and four mastery camos. Activision

As you level up each weapon, you’ll unlock various base weapon challenges. For instance, the M4 gives you access to each of its base camo challenges at levels 2, 8, 13, and 19. Keep in mind, leveling the weapon doesn’t give you access to the camos, but there are challenges that reward you with a specific camo upon completion.

There are different camos for each weapon, but for the M4, these are the base options:

Scales

Dessert Hybrid

Dark Leaves

Urban Renewal

Make sure to check the Gunsmith, then visit the Customize tab to see the camos and their challenges for any weapon.

The camo challenges themselves are much easier this time around than in previous entries. For instance, to earn the Scales camo for the M4, you simply need to earn 50 eliminations. Then, to earn Desert Hybrid, you need to earn 50 eliminations while aiming down sights.

For Dark Leaves, you need to earn 10 double-kills, and for Urban Renewal, you need to secure 15 eliminations from behind. Keep in mind, the specific challenges may be different for each weapon, but will likely be similar to one another in terms of difficulty.

Modern Warfare 2 Completionist camos

Most weapons feature four Completionist camos including Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion. Activision

After you’ve unlocked the base camos, you’ll likely want to start grinding toward the completionist camos — of which there are four:

Gold

Platinum

Polyatomic

Orion

Gold

To earn Gold camo for a weapon, you need to first unlock all four base camos first. After that, you gain access to the Gold camo challenges, which will usually require you to secure a certain number of eliminations without dying, X number of times. These challenges vary from weapon to weapon, but just like with the base camos, will all be around the same level of difficulty.

Platinum

Platinum challenges are unlocked by earning Gold camo on however many weapons there are in a particular category at launch. For example, there are eight SMGs in the game, so you need to earn Gold camos on 8 SMGs to unlock the Platinum challenges.

What this means is that you don’t actually need to earn Gold in all the weapons in a particular category, as more guns will come to the game after launch. So, if you only earn Gold on seven of the eight SMGs in the game, but then earn one more Gold camo on a new DLC weapon, you’ll still gain access to the Platinum challenges.

Polyatomic

To unlock Polyatomic challenges, you need to earn Platinum camos on 51 weapons in the game. Again, these can be mixed and matched with base weapons and post-launch guns, so you’ve got plenty of freedom with how you choose to earn the camos, especially as more weapons are added.

As for the challenges themselves, these will vary across weapon categories, so be sure to check each gun to see what you need to do.

Orion

After earning Polyatomic camos on 51 weapons in the game, you’ll gain access to the Orion camo — and for this, you don’t need to complete any additional challenges. Simply earning Polyatomic on 51 weapons gives you access to Orion on all weapons that support it.

To earn Orion on any new, post-launch weapon, all you need to do is earn Polyatomic on that particular gun to get the Orion camo.