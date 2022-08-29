3 best SMGs (and their builds) in the Warzone Season 5 meta

Recommended build:

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

Barrel : Urban Rapid 11”

Optic : Slate Reflector

Stock : Urban Tac

Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags

Ammunition : Hollow Point

Rear Grip : Taped Grip

Perk : Tight Grip

Perk 2 : Quick

When using the recommended build, the RA 225 has the second fastest TTK in the game. However, there are some things you should know about this specific build before diving in. For starters, it’s best used in smaller team modes like Solos and Duos since the recommended magazine size only gives you 38 rounds to work with.

Sure, the TTK is absurdly fast, but you’ll quickly run out of ammo since the weapon fires so quickly. If you’re playing larger team modes, we recommend one of the bigger magazine sizes — just keep in mind that you won’t get the fast TTK, so it’s a trade-off. The beauty of this weapon is that there are several ways to build it, not just for close quarters.