3 best SMGs (and their builds) in the Warzone Season 5 meta

Now that the dust has started settling in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, the new weapon meta has crystallized. Specifically, with regards to SMGs, there are some excellent choices in this category, with several meta contenders. When choosing the best SMGs, you want weapons with a fast time-to-kill (TTK), fast rate-of-fire, lightweight mobility, and speedy aim-down-sights times so you can line up your shots before your opponents. While many SMGs meet these criteria, some are certainly better than others, due to a number of quirks that impact performance. With that in mind, these are the three best SMGs during Warzone Season 5.

03

Armaguerra 43

The Armaguerra 43 is a practical choice for larger team modes.Activision

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Imerito 550mm 03P

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mag

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk: Hardscope

Perk 2: Quick

The Armaguerra 43 has been a top choice since it debuted in Warzone earlier in 2022. This particular build has a blisteringly fast time to kill (TTK) while remaining practical for bigger team modes like Trios and Quads.

This is because it works best with the 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mag, which gives you plenty of ammo to take on multiple foes at once, regardless of the map you’re on.

02

RA 225

The RA 225 is versatile and has a devastatingly fast TTK.Activision

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Urban Rapid 11”

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Urban Tac

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Quick

When using the recommended build, the RA 225 has the second fastest TTK in the game. However, there are some things you should know about this specific build before diving in. For starters, it’s best used in smaller team modes like Solos and Duos since the recommended magazine size only gives you 38 rounds to work with.

Sure, the TTK is absurdly fast, but you’ll quickly run out of ammo since the weapon fires so quickly. If you’re playing larger team modes, we recommend one of the bigger magazine sizes — just keep in mind that you won’t get the fast TTK, so it’s a trade-off. The beauty of this weapon is that there are several ways to build it, not just for close quarters.

01

Type 100

The Type 100 is the king of TKKs.Activision

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perk 2: Quick

When it comes to TTK, the Type 100 is the king, allowing you to take down opponents in less than half a second if you land all your shots. Much like the RA 225, this version of the Type 100 does have a lower magazine size, so you’ll absolutely want to use the Sleight of Hand Perk for faster reload speed, offsetting some of its downsides.

You can still use this in larger team modes, but you’ll want to be skilled at finessing your opponents so you don’t get caught taking on multiple foes at once. If you can master movement and positioning, you’ll dominate your opponents with this weapon.

