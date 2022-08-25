The Grau 5.56 is back. That’s right, as part of the new Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 update, this classic Modern Warfare rifle is a top choice for long-range engagements across Caldera, Fortune’s Keep, and Rebirth Island. Since Warzone Season 5 is the last major seasonal update before Modern Warfare II’s launch, it seems Activision wants to give players a nostalgic sendoff. But what’s the best Grau 5.56 build and how should you use this weapon? Here’s our recommended build for the Grau 5.56 assault rifle in Warzone.

The best Warzone Grau 5.56 loadout

As part of the Season 5 update, a slew of the best assault rifles received noticeable nerfs, including the AS44, Cooper Carbine, KG M40, and the STG-44, while the Grau 5.56 received the most extensive buff.

The Grau 5.56 is best used at mid to long-range. Make sure to use attachments that reduce recoil, while improving bullet velocity. Activision

Here’s the best long-range Grau 5.56 loadout:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Laser : Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine : 60 Round Mags

Since this is a long-range build, you’ll want to utilize the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle, which keeps you suppressed while also improving your damage range and bullet velocity, according to TrueGameData.

Next, equip the Tempus 26.4” Archangel Barrel for an additional damage range boost, along with better vertical recoil control, and a major bullet velocity improvement. This will allow you to hit your shots from afar.

The Grau 5.56 is easy to control and has a competitive time to kill following the Season 5 update. Activision

You can use an Optic with this weapon if you’d like, but the iron sights are pretty clean, so instead, we recommend going with the Tac Laser to improve aim-down sights (ADS) speed.

To ensure the weapon is as easy to control as possible, go with the Commando Foregrip Underbarrel, improving the vertical recoil control and reducing its horizontal bounce.

Finally, we advise going with the 60 Round Mags to ensure you have plenty of ammo, especially in those bigger team modes.

Secondary

AMP 63

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Optic : Microflex LED

Microflex LED Magazine : Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip : Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

Perk 1 : Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2 : Tempered

Tempered Perk 3 : Amped

Equipment

Lethal Equipment : Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment : Stim

The Grau 5.56 is most effective at around 30 to 50 meters, where it outshines many of the best assault rifles from previous seasons.

With it being a Modern Warfare weapon, it’ll feel a bit more sluggish than newer assault rifles, so the Grau might take some getting used to. Still, its accuracy, ease of use, and TTK (time to kill) are enough to make it stand out at the top of the Warzone meta, so we highly recommend giving it a try during Season 5.