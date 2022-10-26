Modern Warfare II release time, download size, and stuck on installing fix

It’s almost time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s launch, and there’s a lot you should know if you plan on being among the first to play. This sequel is a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, offering a bombastic single-player Campaign, a robust multiplayer mode, and eventually a fully-fledged Warzone 2.0 integration. But when exactly can you start playing, and how much storage size do you need to set aside? Here’s what you need to know to get started, including a fix for the pesky installation error on PlayStation.

When is the Modern Warfare II release date and launch time?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release first in New Zealand on October 27, 2022, at 4 a.m. Pacific. A regional rollout system is in place, meaning the game will go live on October 28, at midnight Eastern.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches at midnight Eastern on October 28, 2022. Activision

The PC version of Modern Warfare II launches at midnight Eastern on October 28, 2022. This means it’ll be available to play as early as 9 p.m. Pacific on the night of October 27.

What is the Modern Warfare II download size?

The game’s download size varies from platform to platform, but in general, you’ll need between 30GB and 43GB of space for this game.

PS4 : 35.49GB

35.49GB PS5 : 36.20

36.20 Xbox One : 42.64GB

42.64GB Xbox Series X|S : 42.64GB

42.64GB Battle.net : 34.6GB

34.6GB Steam : 30.5GB

Keep in mind, Modern Warfare II has several additional downloads such as multiple Campaign packs, Warzone 2.0, a multiplayer pack, and co-op content — all of which add to the game’s file size.

Pre-loads are available across all platforms now.

Modern Warfare II stuck installing fix

Here’s how to bypass the “stuck installing” error on PlayStation. Activision

On PlayStation platforms, players are encountering an issue in which the game is stuck installing, with seemingly no way to get around the screen. Activision is aware of this issue and has offered a temporary fix.

Players encountering this (or a locked game tile) are instructed to close the “Status Installing ...” screen, and open the Options menu. Navigate to the Quick Settings menu, and then back out. Doing so will serve as a workaround, allowing you to get into the campaign on PlayStation.

You’ll then come to a “Joining Game Session” screen before reaching the Campaign missions.

Activision says it will roll out a proper fix for this in a future update.