A major update for Call of Duty is one the horizon as Season 6 for Modern Warfare and Warzone will start later this week. As this is one of the last seasons of the game before the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13, it's set to be an exciting one with the new weapons, maps, modes, and more that it brings.

If you're an avid Call of Duty player that is wondering what to expect from Season 6, here's what you need to know.

When is the Call of Duty Season 6 release time?

According to Charlie Intel, everyone should already be able to pre-load the Season 6 patch, at least on PlayStation 4. If you do this, you can access the new season and all of the new things its battle pass brings right a 2 a.m. Eastern on September 29, 2020. Activision confirmed this date last week on the official Call of Duty blog. The release of Season 6 of Modern Warfare does not appear to be any different than that of other Modern Warfare seasons.

What is Call of Duty Season 6 file size?

Because people can already pre-load this new season of Call of Duty, we know its file size. It clocks in at 20.413 GB. That's certainly a hefty download that's a big as some entire games, so make sure you have enough space on your system for it before you start downloading it. But if you're an active Call of Duty player, you're probably prepared for this.

Even though this is a pretty large download, it isn't the biggest one the game has seen. Season 5 was a whopping 36 GB, but the patch surprisingly shrank the file size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare somewhat. It's unknown if this large patch will shrink the file size at all or if it will just take back some of the space the previous patch freed up.

What will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 add?

The most notable addition that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 will bring is two brand new Operators. Urzikstani Liberation Force Commander Farah and Chimera leader Nikolai will both get added as part of the Season 6 battle pass. Once they are unlocked, you can play as them in Warzone or Modern Warfare. Farah is unlocked as soon as players purchase the Season 6 battle pass, while Nikolai is a Tier 100 reward for those that put a lot of time into this season.

Both characters will have Operator missions where players can earn skins and more for them. The season also comes with some Verdansk map changes, namely the fact that subway stations are opening up around Verdansk. With these, players can fast travel around the map, offering an alternative to vehicles like the helicopter. GFinity Esports also confirmed that the AS VAL assault rifle , AA-12 shotgun , and R700 sniper rifle will be added to the games as part of Season 6.