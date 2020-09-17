You need to do 3 things ASAP to play Call of Duty Cold War this weekend

If you want to spend the weekend running and gunning in the next installment of the best-selling Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there are some immediate steps you need to do right now.

From September 18 and until September 20, the multiplayer alpha of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be live. The alpha will contain just the online multiplayer, with three traditional 6v6 match types on two different maps. There is also a 12v12 "Combined Arms" mode, which includes the popular Domination game type.

Here's how to gain access to the alpha of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

It should be noted that this is not the beta. Beta access will take place over two weekends in October: October 8-12 for PlayStation 4 owners, and October 15-19 for all platforms including Xbox One and PC. Don't worry, it's not that much longer. Look how fast the summer went by.

The alpha is a different matter. The multiplayer alpha for Black Ops Cold War, which takes place this weekend, includes access to three 6v6 modes on two maps, as well as Domination in the new 12v12 Combined Arms mode. It's obviously not a lot, but it's still early access to the anticipated game early in its development. And, it's free!

Here's all you need to do to guarantee access to the Black Ops Cold War alpha starting tomorrow.

Gear up, soldier. Activision

Step 1. Have a PlayStation 4

Apologies to Xbox and PC owners, but the alpha to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is exclusive to PlayStation 4. If you only play on Xbox and PC, you will have to wait until the second weekend for the October beta to try out Black Ops Cold War. But if you have a PlayStation 4, or easy access to one, then congratulations. You're alpha ready.

Step 2. Download the alpha right now

In the PlayStation Store, search for the alpha download using the keywords "Black Ops Cold War alpha." Or, you can log into your PlayStation account via your web browser and click here to find the download. Simply download the application, and wait.

Alternatively, you can access the alpha via the menu for Call of Duty: Warzone. The menu blade for "Alpha" should take you right to the download for the Black Ops Cold War alpha.

At 23.9 gigabytes, the alpha for Black Ops Cold War is not the chunkiest of downloads. But depending on your internet connection, it could take you awhile. It would be wise to spend all day today (September 17) downloading the file and going about your business. By the time the alpha is live, you'll be able to just jump in, no problemo.

For players in the U.S., Europe, and the UK, here are all the times in your region when the alpha begins on September 18.

UK: 6 p.m. BST

Europe: 7 p.m. CEST

U.S. (east coast) (represent!): 1 p.m. EDT

U.S. (west coast): 10 a.m. PDT

Step 3. Have access to PlayStation Plus (if you're in Germany)

For most of the world, access to the alpha is free and doesn't require a subscription to PlayStation Plus. But those residing in Germany need a subscription to PlayStation Plus. This is due to the game's content rating and Germany's censoring regulations.

Weapons ready. The alpha to 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' is almost here. Activision

What else do I need to know about the alpha?

As we mentioned, the alpha is obviously light on content — the game is still in development. But here is what players can expect to play in the alpha.

6v6 modes Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, on maps Miami and Satellite.

12v12 mode Combined Arms - Domination. This is a twist on the normal "Domination" game type that makes use of vehicles on larger-scale maps, which are Armada and Crossroads.

Access to Create-a-Class.

What else do I get for playing the alpha?

Alpha players will be rewarded with a unique Calling Card signifying to the world you've played the alpha. The Calling Card is usable in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War when the game releases in November. That means eternal bragging rights over those who come late to the party.