After months of teases, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was revealed by Activision on August 26, and a November 13 release date was confirmed. The reveal mainly focused on the story campaign, however, so details about the multiplayer and inevitable beta are still scarce

But an accidental tease from Activision, some supposed leaks, and precedents from previous games can offer a more clear picture of what we can expect from the inevitable beta.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta start date?

While Activision has yet to officially confirm the dates for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's beta, the date has seemingly been leaked due to information posted prematurely on both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII's storefronts. The messages, which can be read as part of Black Ops Cold War standard edition listings on Tracker Network and Reddit, respectively, both show that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta will begin on October 8, 2020.

The information does appear legitimate, and it also claims that October 8 is when the PlayStation 4 version of the beta will begin, with the PC and Xbox One betas to begin at a later date. That was true for 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well; The PS4 beta opened a week before the others.

Because the starting date is all that was shown in this listing, we don't know when the PS4 beta will conclude or when the beta will start and conclude on other platforms yet.

Last year, pre-order access on PS4 opened on September 12. Full open access on PS4 then opened on September 14, and then the first session closed on September 16. The following weekend, pre-order early access opened for all three platforms — PS4, Xbox One, and PC — on September 19, before opening to all players on September 21. All of that was just over a month before the October 25, 2019 release date.

Therefore, the Black Ops Cold War beta schedule might follow suit from October 8 through 12 and then again from 14 to 18 — which is similarly just over a month before the game's November 13, 2020 launch. At this time, all of this is pure speculation, but it seems likely.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta launch time?

While there's no official word about start times for the upcoming beta sessions, the turnover for each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta session occurred at 1 p.m. Eastern on each day. So for the time being, our best estimate is that the Black Ops Cold War beta will begin for gamers with PS4 pre-orders on October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

What will the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta include?

Details regarding what exactly will be included in the beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War remain unknown. It should all in line with betas for the previous Call of Duty games that gave players a taste of the game's multiplayer modes over the course of a few weekends.

As such, don't expect to play any story missions or the game's rumored zombie mode during the beta unless Activision decides to switch things up. The biggest draw of the beta will be seeing how the gameplay has shifted when compared to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the more recent sci-fi Black Ops games.

When will we learn more?

While the the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta start date reveal was unintentional, we should learn more about it very soon, probably via Activision's official blog. Even though the reveal trailer was story-focused, it did give a brief glimpse at multiplayer at the very end and teased that a "worldwide multiplayer reveal" is happening on September 9.

On that day, we'll obviously learn more about what to expect from Call of Duty's latest multiplayer outing. As such, it would also be the most obvious opportunity for Activision to share more information about the beta. After September 9, we should have a clear idea of what to expect from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta.