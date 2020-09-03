Call of Duty Season 6 release date, leaks, Warzone changes, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 is still in full swing in the base game and in Call of Duty: Warzone with the Reloaded update for this season adding single-player trials in late August. With Season 6 on the horizon, we can't help but wonder how the impending release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this fall might affect the next season. Here's everything that we know about Season 6 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone.

When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 release date?

Activision has not shared a specific release date for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone yet. That said, we can estimate when it will arrive by looking that the previous cadence of seasons for the game. A typical Call of Duty Season lasts around two months.

Season 5 began on August 4, 2020. As such, it is extremely likely that Season 5 will end and Season 6 will begin sometime in late September or early October. Season 6 should definitely start before the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in November, with the new game arriving right in the middle of the season.

Will Season 6 add subway stations to Call of Duty: Warzone?

One Season 6 leak suggests that subway station interiors could be added to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of Season 6. Even though some subway stations have been on the Verdansk map for some time, they were never that important, and you couldn't go inside them. As far back as July 2020, Call of Duty insider BKTOOR was teasing the importance of Verdansk's metro.

Attention was brought back to this possible addition when a follower of the Twitch and YouTuber influencer Geeky Pastimes noticed something odd during Call of Duty League's Championship Weekend in late August 2020. At one point, there was a bird's eye view shot over the Stadium, but a subway station next to the Stadium that's not currently accessible in-game is open.

So it seems possible that this brief clip spoiled one of Season 6's biggest changes to the Call of Duty: Warzone map, and it remains to be seen if any other major map changes will come with this next season of the game.

Will Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 add new weapons and operatives?

Activision has not confirmed Season 6 yet, so we do not know what other major changes it might bring to the game.

Every Season does bring a new battle pass and a variety of new weapons, Operators, and modes to the game though, and there's no reason to suspect that Season 6 will be any different. In fact, it will probably be even more exciting because Season 6 will probably have ongoing ties directly to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Will Call of Duty Season 6 tie into Black Ops Cold War?

Even though Activision has not shared official details on this season yet, it is very likely that Season 6 will have significant ties to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The new Call of Duty game was announced through Call of Duty: Warzone and teases for the new title have been popping up in Warzone for months.

Now that the game has been revealed, it's likely that we'll see even more direct connections established in-game.