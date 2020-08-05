The 3 biggest map changes in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

It's a whole new world in Warzone. As of today, Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale spin-off Warzone begins now, and there are three massive changes since the last time you dropped into Verdansk.

Here's all you need to know about the new changes to Warzone that will completely change how you play.

Warzone map change #1: Zip lines!

As we reported before, Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduced exterior zip lines. Previously, zip lines only existed in the interior of select buildings. They never appeared outside, until now. In the press release, Infinity Ward alluded to this helping to even the score against campers who like to take advantage of high vantage points and top-tier rifles with good scopes.

Not every building has added exterior zip lines, of course. And Verdansk is a big place. But if you think being a sniper is the be-all, end-all to winning the battle royale, think again. Check out this video from YouTuber JLove to see what buildings (and where) have added exterior zip lines.

Exterior zip lines in 'Warzone' Season 5 help even the odds against snipers perched on rooftops. Activision

Warzone map change #2: A runaway train!

As previously reported and demonstrated by YouTubers like IceManIsaac, a moving train full of ammunition and loot is now active in Verdansk. It's bound to be the place of high-stakes, high-pressure firefights out of a heart-stopping western movie, this moving train is arguably the biggest change to the map of Verdansk yet.

Be cautious: The train is currently a popular spot to drop in on due to its guaranteed cargo of loot and weapons. This means you're ain't nothing special dropping onto the train, because dozens are doing the same. Be quick and be smart.

Warzone map change #3: Open-air stadium?!

Also previously reported and bound to make you miss the thrill of live sports, the massive soccer/futbol stadium in Verdansk is now open for business. Literally. The once closed off stadium is now accessible thanks to an open roof and open entry doors. Roam the abandoned concession stands, team shops, and playing fields that have been converted into safety zones.

Like the train, there is good loot to be found in the stadium, which also makes it an immediate hot zone you probably don't want to enter without back-up. So once you drop in, keep your eyes on the prize.