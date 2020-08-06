How to unlock secret Stadium rooms in Warzone with blue access cards

Game on! The giant football (or soccer, for Americans) Stadium in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been opened, and with it has seemingly come plenty of new secrets that might allude to this year's new Call of Duty game rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Here's what the new blue access cards do and what secret rooms in the Stadium they open up and reveal.

What are the blue access cards in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5?

Blue key cards — or "access cards" as they're called in-game — were introduced in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and they allow players to access three secret rooms located on three separate floors of the stadium.

Unlike the red access cards from Season 3 that opened the bunkers (and were just reintroduced in the new season), the blue cards spawn only in the Stadium. The cards have distinct names that designate what doors on which floors they open up:

P2 - 16 (parking lot)

EL - 21 (executive lounge)

CL - 19 (bar)

YouTuber Mr Middi demonstrates what the blue keycards, which randomly spawn, look like throughout the stadium in 'Warzone.' YouTube.com/Mr Middi

Where to find the blue access cards in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Unfortunately, these key cards spawn randomly around the stadium. (YouTuber Mr Middi suspects the key cards don't also spawn outside the stadium, not even in the outer tents, so limit your search to inside the stadium if this is your goal.)

You'll never find the key cards in the same spot, nor will they be contained in any crates. They'll just be lying around like other random loot. But they are easily obtainable: just walk up and grab them like any other item or weapon in the game. You will know which key card is in your possession based on a unique mark next to your name and health bar.

You can also obtain key cards from the corpses of enemies you defeat who had them.

What rooms do the blue key cards open in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5?

The secret rooms the key cards open contain top-tier loot, making them a priority if your strategy is to land in the stadium. The rooms also contain a computer, which you can "activate." Similar to the ringing phones that led to the bunkers, the computer screens flash a series of random symbols and numbers before dying out. (They also change every game, making analysis or pattern memorization fruitless.)

Fans theorize, though without evidence, that unlocking every room and activating the computers may unlock a fourth room that has yet to be found. As of right now, this is purely popular speculation without any visible evidence. With Season 5 having just begun, some enterprising fans are looking up and down the stadium for more secrets.

The blue key cards access secret rooms throughout the stadium. They contain top-tier weapons and loot, and also a computer that flashes secret symbols. What could they mean? YouTube.com/Mr Middi

How does this foreshadow Call of Duty 2020?

Fans suspect the computers inside the stadium allude to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, just as the bunkers heavily alluded to Cold War-era technologies and weaponry. But exactly how the stadium computers lead into Black Ops Cold War, no one outside the development team is sure.

Still, it is something fans are keeping an eye on. Or at least as close as they can while also fighting some 150 other players. But until Activision draws the curtains on the still-mysterious 2020 installment of Call of Duty, you can be fans will keep looking all around Verdansk. Use their distraction to your advantage.