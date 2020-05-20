Where to find every bunker in Call of Duty: Warzone, including Bunker 11

Underground bunkers were discovered around the Call of Duty: Warzone map since free-to-play battle royale game was released, but the ability to open them was only unlocked with Tuesday's version 1.21 update. Video Games Chronicle is suggesting that these bunkers are part of a bigger tease related to the next CoD game, rumored to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

To see what all the fuss is about, here's what you need to know to unlock these bunkers.

Where are the bunker locations in Call of Duty: Warzone?

It's unlikely that you'll be able to make it to every bunker location during a single match, as they are all spread out across Verdansk. Thankfully, most of them are near major locations so you can find them with just a bit of effort scouring the environment. Depending on where you land, see which of the following 10 locations you should begin looking for. You'll need a red Access Card gathered from chests to open the doors.

Here are all 11 bunker locations on the 'Call of Duty: Warzone' map. Activision

Location 1: On the northern end of the Junkyard region

Location 2: Another on the northern end of just east of the Junkyard region just west of Boneyard

Location 3: Between the military base and dam in Bloc 23

Location 4: On the southern end of the Junkyard region just west of Boneyard

Location 5: Just south of the military base in the Lazoff Pass region

Location 6: East of the quarry in Bloc 18

Location 7: Northeast of the Verdansk stadium

Location 8: Also Northeast of the Verdansk stadium in Bloc 18

Location 9: Northeast of the prison in the southeast corner of the map

Location 10: South of the park near the edge of the map

What rewards do you get for visiting a Call of Duty: Warzone bunker?

These 10 bunkers are worth visiting as they contain good items thanks to Legendary Supply Boxes, weapon blueprints, and money scattered around each of them. Still, they do have locked doors, suggesting that there is more to these bunkers than currently meets the eye. As Activision begins to tease Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War more and more, expect these bunkers to only become more interesting and useful.

Where is the secret bunker in Call of Duty: Warzone?

While 10 bunkers are now accessible, there is an eleventh secret bunker in Call of Duty: Warzone. It can be found northwest of the military base in Bloc 23 near the edge of the map. Unfortunately, you can't access it immediately. In order to access the bunker, you'll have to gather intel from a series of message phones scattered across the map and decipher a code. You'll get a three-digit number encoded in Russian. Using that number, you must then visit different Morse code phones in the correct order. (GamesRadar has a handy guide for that.)

While the three-digit code given is randomized, the specific phone locations they reference are not. After picking up the phones for all three, the eleventh bunker will be unlocked. (It's the northern-most red dot on our above map.)

Inside the bunker, you'll receive a blueprint for a legendary MP7, so it's definitely worth going out of your way to find. That said, it may be best to do this in Plunder as the shrinking arena of the battle royale mode will make it hard to get to this final bunker most of the time.