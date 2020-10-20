How to access the secret Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 subway bunker

Call of Duty: Warzone 's Verdansk is home to many secrets. While many of these have been in the game for some time, Season 6 introduced yet another secret area to Verdansk ahead of Warzone's Halloween event and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's launch.

Be on the lookout for Verdansk's secret station. If you're looking to access the relatively new location and get the rewards inside it, here's what you need to know.

Where is the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 secret station?

The Call of Duty: Warzone secret station is part of the subway system that was also added to Verdansk as part of Season 6. You can get to it from the airport metro, but you need to complete a puzzle in City Hall first These are the steps that you need to take:

Step 1: Find the Computer Terminal in City Hall

Before you can access this bunker, you'll need to input a code at City Hall, which is a domed building in the middle of the downtown area. This might be a highly contested area early on in a Warzone match, but if you can make your way inside, you should find a terminal on the ground floor.

Step 2: Input the right code and solve the picture puzzles

Once you access the terminal in City Hall, put in the code 2179. After doing so, City Hall will lockdown, and you'll have to solve a puzzle involving pictures and a bit of math. A sequence of images will be displayed to you along with an equation that will tell you to add, subtract, or keep a certain number the same. From here, you'll have to look around City Hall for all of the images shown to you.

Beneath each image, you should see a number. Then add or subtract whatever you need to from that number. To give an example, if you see an image of a person and -1 when you first input the code, you'll want to track down that painting and see what number is under it. If the number is 3, then you'll need to subtract 1 and punch in 2, the number in the code you need to unlock the bunker.

Ultimately, you'll have to do this with four images in 60 seconds, so using a pen and paper with a team is best. After that, you'll need to do yet another puzzle where you input the code, though you'll be inputting these numbers across two lines, with each line only containing the top or bottom half of the numbers in question. The bunker is now unlocked, but you have to make your way to it.

Step 3: Get to the Airport and enter its metro bunker

While you're over at City Hall right now, you'll need to make your way to the airport. The fastest way to get there is with a vehicle like a helicopter. Once you're at the airport, head into the metro station there and you should find a door on the platform that can be interacted with.

Do this and head into this secret room with yet another terminal. Interact with it, and then wait until it says that a train to maintenance is coming soon.

Step 4: Get on the train and head to the secret station

Once you step onto the train, it should say that its destination is "Maintainance." The doors will close and the train will take you to a secret station. Congrats, you've found the secret station!

What are the rewards for finding the Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 secret station?

Players who go through all of the effort to find this secret area will be rewarded handsomely. The secret station is full of Legendary Crates with great gear, some powerful Killstreaks, and a Firebrand Buren blueprint. After this, you can take the train back to Verdansk and win the game with your powerful new gear.

Once the match is completed, the Firebrand blueprint for the Buren will show up in your armory, making this arduous process worth it. It's not the easiest secret area to find in Call of Duty: Warzone, but its rewards are extremely useful for avid players.