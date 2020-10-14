How to get Jigsaw and Leatherface skins in Call of Duty: Warzone

"Do you want to play a game?"

To celebrate Halloween and the upcoming seasonal event Haunting of Verdansk, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are getting an influx of new Halloween-themed bundles that include new spooky skins for playable Operators.

Two of the new bundles are official collaborations with the Texas Chainsaw and Saw film franchises that add slasher icons Leatherface and Jigsaw as playable skins. The bundles were discovered by COD Tracker, who found them as part of a data-mine following the October 13 update.

Here's when the bundles are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, and for how much.

What is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone?

Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are Operator skins modeled after Leatherface and Jigsaw, the iconic villains of the horror films Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw, respectively. They arrive during Season 6 of Warzone and Modern Warfare, in which the Halloween event Haunting of Verdansk kicks off October 20.

The skins, which give the costumes to the Operators "Morte" and "Velikan," will be available as part of bundles that also include weapon blueprints and other themed in-game cosmetics like vehicle horns, Calling Cards, emblems, charms, stickers, and sprays. Both bundles will be available for 2,400 COD Points each, which equals approximately $20 US.

When is the Call of Duty Leatherface and Jigsaw release date?

There is no specific release date set for either bundle pack. But they are both slated to arrive sometime during Season 6, and will likely be available just before October 20, when the Haunting of Verdansk officially begins.

The "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" bundle featuring the Leatherface Operator skin. COD Tracker

The "Saw" bundle featuring the Jigsaw Operator skin. COD Tracker

How can I buy Leatherface and Jigsaw skins in Call of Duty?

Simple! In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone, the skins will be available for purchase in the digital COD Store. Bundles show up on a rotating basis, so if you don't see it one day, check back the next day to see if it's there. The daily refresh is typically at or around 11 a.m. Eastern.

When you purchase the bundles and unlock the skins, they will be usable in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. So don't worry about having to purchase these bundles twice.

What else should I know about the new Halloween bundles?

Besides being totally sweet, these Operator skins mark the first crossover between Call of Duty: Warzone and an outside intellectual property. You can bet that if Activision makes a killing off these skins, there could be more such collaborations in the future.

Here's a purely hypothetical scenario: Imagine for a second a Black Widow skin for the release of Black Widow, or a Dominic Torretto skin for the next Fast & Furious. Seems unlikely, right? Well it was just unlikely that Leatherface and Jigsaw would ever be in Call of Duty, but here we are. Although Call of Duty has yet to reach Fortnite levels of crossover, nothing is really off the table now that Call of Duty is doing outside collaborations.

What's interesting is that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is just around the corner, which calls to mind what kind of continued support 2019's Modern Warfare will receive as Warzone remains the primary nexus of all things Call of Duty.

With Black Ops Cold War Operators and skins added to Warzone, will those also be playable in Modern Warfare? It will be interesting to see how much attention Modern Warfare might receive as Black Ops Cold War adds to the center pile. And vice versa? Can players play as Leatherface in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer? Any scenario where Ronald Regan stares into the face of Leatherface is worth twenty dollars for sure.