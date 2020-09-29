What to know about Warzone Season 6's horrifying Haunting of Verdansk event

As if surviving Verdansk wasn't scary enough, the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale map is about to have its first seasonal event with a very spooky makeover just in time for Halloween.

As Infinity Ward marks the beginning of Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone starting Tuesday, the social media channels of Call of Duty also confirmed a Halloween-themed event, the first seasonal event in Warzone history. Titled Haunting of Verdansk , the limited event kicks off October 20 and lasts until November 3.

Here's everything you need to know about the Haunting of Verdansk.

What is Call of Duty: Warzone's Haunting of Verdansk?

The 'Call of Duty' Season 6 roadmap confirmed a ton of exciting additions, including the Haunting of Verdansk. Activision

The Haunting of Verdansk is the first seasonal event ever for Call of Duty: Warzone. Little is known about what exactly the seasonal event will entail or how it may effect the Verdansk map, though some leaks suggest a "Night Mode" will transform Verdansk into a moonlit fight fest in the middle of the night. There are also whispers of a "Zombie Royale" mode that will allow dead players to come back from elimination and kill "living" players. Given the franchise's storied history with zombie modes, this actually seems plausible.

A new trailer for Season 6 released September 28 further supports the introduction of the "Night Mode" map with the depiction of some scenes set in a moonlit Verdansk.

Typical with other events in live service games, the Haunting of Verdansk will introduce Halloween-themed items, weapons, and other in-game goodies for Call of Duty players. Not all of the seasonal items are currently known, and only a few have been officially acknowledged.

A new finishing move, attainable at Level 18 on the Season 6 Battle Pass that is active now, allows players to summon a vampire bat named "Edward" (yes really). A promotional image also confirms a Jason Voorhees-inspired costume for the Velikan Operator.

You can see the vampire bat in action below.

While most Haunting of Verdansk gear remains under wraps still, it won't be long until Infinity Ward pulls back the curtain on what awaits in the season of scares. So, if you want to feel like it's Halloween all year long in Warzone, you best drop into Verdansk and get some gear when the Haunting of Verdansk goes live.

When is the Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk start date?

The Haunting of Verdansk begins October 20 and ends November 3. That's two weeks that players get to scare each other silly all across the battle royale map. Be sure to free up your weekends.