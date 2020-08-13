The 5 best guns you need to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Winning a battle royale match in Call of Duty: Warzone can a real challenge , and despite many of the changes in Season 5, that universal truth remains the same.

Your pistol certainly won't get the job done and a helicopter can be difficult to obtain, so what can you do? The easiest way to win is to pick up the right gun that'll give you an edge in most combat situations. With the way things are in Season 5, here's a look at all of the best weapons to pick up when you spot them either on the ground or in a random crate during a Call of Duty: Warzone match.

5. Synthetic Dreams MK9 Bruen

Don't scoff at the Synthetic Dreams for being a blue rarity weapon in Warzone. It's one of the best weapons around. In normal multiplayer, the Bruen MK9 LMG is widely considered to be an overpowered terror. It's nearly impossible for free Warzone players to unlock the Bruen for a loadout, but you can pick up the Synthetic Dreams as a random drop. It's the Bruen, but with accuracy and control attachments.

Even after the Bruen was nerfed, it still has an incredible fire rate with low recoil and range, and its precision up there with Warzone's best Assault Rifles. It has these AR-esque stats while maintaining the large magazine size typical of LMGs.

This gun will make you feel like there's a pocket-sized chain gun right in your hands.

4. CDL Champs 2020 M4

This orange weapon has more than just rarity on its side.

The M4 Assault Rifle alone is a fairly standard assault rifle. It's nothing amazing, but it's also nothing awful either. The five attachments it receives in the CDL Champs 2020 format boosts it into gun stardom, giving it ample range, control, and accuracy to make it fearsome from any distance. It's also equipped with an Integral Hybrid optic, letting you switch between reflex and zoomed scopes on a whim.

3. Final Reprieve Origin 12

As you reach the home stretch of battle royale, the circle will become tighter, which means your foes will have to inch closer. Swat them away with a hardy shotgun.

The Final Reprive will let you dominate those foes with ease. It has a bit more range and a higher ammo count than your normal shotgun, letting you kill more enemies before reloading. Given the Rare status of this weapon, you should be able to find one early on in your match. Carry it around and it will prove to be an invaluable asset to your victory.

2. Rippling MP7

An electric blue color scheme and an amazing fire suppressor. What more might you want from an SMG?

The Rippling MP7 doesn't stop there. It also has lengthy 60 round mags, and an FSS Strike barrel, making it perfect for quick suppressing attacks. You can use it to finish foes off quickly while making minimal noise. The Rippling also features ample range, allowing you to stand a mid-level distance away while targeting your enemy. It's an epic weapon that pairs epically with the other guns on this list.

1. Mother Lode Grau 5.56

If any single assault rifle or gun can be said to have defined Call of Duty: Warzone, it's the Grau 5.56. The Grau is so amazing that it remained the game's best gun well after being nerfed. Season 5 added the Mother Lode to Warzone's loot pool, giving battle royale players access to perhaps the most formidable gun around.

In addition to having the same outstanding stats as the original Grau, allowing for incredible damage and accuracy, the Mother Lode strengthens the impeccable gun. It now has attachments allowing for even greater mobility, accuracy, fire rate, and control. Oh, and a laser, too. Even a novice player will be unstoppable with this bad boy in their holster.