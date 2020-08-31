A remaster of the Mass Effect Trilogy has been rumored since current-gen consoles launch almost eight years ago, but its release now seems more likely than ever. While its release date might be in jeopardy, it remains possible that we might get to play the Mass Effect Trilogy remaster before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are released later this year.

New information regarding its release window emerged from Venture Beat journalist Jeff Grubb, who initially teased in June that EA was working on a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster. Then, as part of his "Summer Games Mess" series of Twitter posts, Grubb teased on August 27 that some kind of "Remaster" was due out in October 2020. During a podcast that same week, he offered up more specific details that this was regarding EA's remaster for Mass Effect Trilogy.

"Up until this last week, I know the plan for sure was to announce it in early October, release later in October," Grubb said. He subsequently suggested that the remaster's release could be pushed back, though.

"It's 2020. Maybe it could start to slip," he said. "It sounds like maybe that's a possibility."

The setbacks caused by Covid-19 have impacted many major games like Halo Infinite, and it appears a similar fate may befall this Mass Effect Trilogy remaster. Grubb did later clarify that the delay "hasn't even been decided yet," and "just seems like a possibility that's on the table," so there's still a chance decent chance that it will still be released in October 2020.

Regardless of when it might be released, Grubb has "seen more than enough evidence to know it's real" and even clarified some other details about the rumored game. He stated that the game will be sold for a full $60, which would make it more expensive than the discounted Star Wars: Squadrons. When touching on whether or not this will be a full remake or upgraded remaster, Grubb does admit that he believes it will just be more of an upgrade, though he doesn't know for sure.

While EA has yet to even officially tease the Mass Effect Trilogy remaster, it does seem more likely than ever despite the possible delay. At least we got some new information on Dragon Age 4 at Gamescom so we know what else BioWare is up to.

The Inverse Analysis — After many fans felt burnt by Mass Effect: Andromeda, it makes a lot of sense for EA to go back and remaster the mostly-beloved Mass Effect Trilogy. Jeff Grubb has a fantastic track record in regards to his video game and EA reports, so it's safe to say that this new information about the release of the Mass Effect Trilogy is reliable.

Even if the remaster does end up getting pushed until later in 2020 or into 2021, its announcement and release will please fans yearning for more of classic BioWare after the failures of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. Maybe it could even end up releasing on N7 day, though that's unlikely as November 7 is a Saturday. For it to be released a short time before that annual Mass Effect holiday, however, would make a lot of sense.