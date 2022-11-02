If you’ve been playing Marvel Snap for a while, you might be at Collection Level 215, which gives players access to Pool 2 cards. These cards are pretty different from the ones available in Pool 1, adding intriguing twists to the already fun gameplay. But which Pool 2 cards are the best? In this list, we’ll highlight our top eight picks for Pool 2 cards in Marvel Snap. Keep in mind, many cards can be useful depending on the deck you’ve built — but these picks are a bit more versatile and can work in a variety of deck builds.

08 Iceman On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 cost. (maximum 6) Nuverse Iceman is an excellent pick for the start of a match because it increases the cost of one card in your enemy’s hand. This might not sound like much, but this can severely halt your opponent’s plans — causing a ripple effect for the remainder of the match.

07 Bucky Barnes When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place. Nuverse When using Bucky Barnes, we recommend utilizing Carnage, which destroys this card. When Bucky Barnes is destroyed, you get to create a Winter Soldier in its place, which has a Power value of 6. Not bad for an early-game play.

06 Scorpion On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power. Nuverse Much like Iceman, Scorpion impacts your opponent’ by afflicting -1 Power to all cards in their hand. When combined with Iceman, this can hugely derail your enemy’s strategy.

05 Vulture When this card moves, +5 Power. Nuverse This might not seem like a great card, but you’d be surprised how adding +5 to Vulture can change the course of a match. You’ll want to pair this card with either Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, or Heimdal, all of which will cause cards to move.

04 Storm On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here. Nuverse Storm can be highly effective if you know how to use the card. Essentially, once you’re sure you’ve won a particular location, you can use Storm to lock it down, disallowing players from playing more cards there. There are caveats, such as movable cards, or abilities that buff cards across the board — but for a cost of 3, this works quite well.

03 Jubilee On Reveal: Play a card from your deck at this location. Nuverse You do need to rely a little on RNG for this one, but Jubilee definitely has the ability to give you a major leg up during a match. For a cost of 4, you add a card from your deck at this location. With that in mind, it’s best to pick opportune moments to play this, so you’ve got a higher chance of pulling a powerful card from the deck.

02 Hobgoblin On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this. Nuverse Hobgoblin is an absolutely devastating card that almost always throws your enemies off. Assuming your opponent has a free spot in this location, Hobgoblin goes into their control, causing -8 Power, which pretty much guarantees you’ll win the lane.