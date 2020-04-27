Devastating The Last of Us 2 leaks spoil several major Ellie twists

Story and gameplay details for Naughty Dog's upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II have been leaked, and the gaming community's response is overwhelmingly negative due to some hugely controversial plot points that could prove more traumatic than some of the biggest twists from the original.

This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2. Read on at your own discretion.

What happened — Major plot details and even some cinematic clips from The Last of Us Part 2 have been leaked online, giving away key story elements and showing off more gameplay. The original leak came in the form of a video that has since been taken down from YouTube due to copyright claims. But details from the leak have been shared in the form of reposted videos and threads on forums like ResetEra.

The response to these The Last of Us Part 2 leaks has been mixed.

Who leaked — The exact source of the leak has yet to be determined, but GamesIndustry.biz reports that it is "rumored to be the result of a disgruntled Naughty Dog employee."

Why they leaked — We don't know for sure why a Naughty Dog employee would leak such crucial details about a game they have been working on for years. Considering the reports of insane crunch at Naughty Dog and the game's delay due to the coronavirus, both things could've influenced their decisions.

What's in the leak — The leaked videos showcase more gameplay, and it mostly looks like a more polished version of the first game. But the video also revealed some important scenes and level details that give away The Last of Us Part 2's biggest twists.

Major spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 follow!

What's new in the leak — Perhaps the biggest surprise is the revelation that Ellie isn't the only protagonist of The Last of Us Part 2. The other playable character is Abby, a woman who was introduced during the Paris Games Week 2017 trailer. Very little was known about her previously, but these new leaks reveal that she's the daughter of the surgeon Joel killed towards the end in the first game during his mission to rescue Ellie. The switch to Abby's perspective happens about halfway through the sequel, according to a level list also included in the leaks.

This makes for a controversial choice considering the leaks also reveal that Abby kills Joel with a golf club. Jesse, another character who was featured in the E3 2018 trailer, is also confirmed to die at some point.

The story comes to a head as players fight Ellie and Dinah but play as Abby. This leak didn't make it clear whether or not Ellie dies, though some other leaks claim that she does. The cyclical nature of revenge is the very obvious theme connecting it all, exploring how it changes Ellie and Abby. Based on these leaks, it sure looks like Naughty Dog wants to comment on how revenge can make a villain out of anyone.

This makes for a surprising and subversive route for The Last of Us Part 2's story to take, and it's not one that sounds like fun to experience firsthand.

How the leak affects release date — Seemingly because of these leaks, Sony announced a new release date for The Last of Us Part 2 on Monday: June 19. The official blog post announcing the release date doesn't mention the leaks specifically, but the timing of the announcement implies that this might be the case.

What Naughty Dog has said about the leaks — As of this writing, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment have not officially commented directly on the leaks. Acknowledging them at all would validate them and likely attract more attention to an already frustrating leak. That said, Sony did intervene to have the leaked video down, which seemingly confirms its authenticity.

What's next? — While The Last of Us Part 2 was at one point in time perhaps the most anticipated game of 2020, but a quick glance at Twitter reveals an outpouring of negative responses to the leaks. The developers may have gotten away with these more subversive plot elements if they'd been experienced directly through the game rather than a bland summary of plot points in this leak.

The game will be out on June 19, and players will just have to make their own decisions about the quality of the story. For anyone who successfully avoids having the story spoiled ahead of time, it might even play out effectively in the final game.