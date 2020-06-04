7 unmissable games, DLC, and in-game events happening in June 2020

Although we're still early in June 2020, summer gaming is already in full swing with some of the season's biggest releases happening.

In this month alone, there are plenty of major game releases and new events like in-game seasons or DLC that you need to look out for. There's a little something for everyone from emotional single-player odysseys to massive free-to-play multiplayer extravaganzas.

Whether you're looking forward to dropping into a new Call of Duty: Warzone season, stepping foot on the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield, or experiencing the epic sequel to 2013's game of the year, June has plenty to get hyped for.

Here are seven titles that you need to look out for this month.

7. Valorant

Release Date: June 2

June 2 Platform: PC

PC Price: Free-to-play, but you can purchase game cards

After dominating Twitch streams for the last four months with closed beta gameplay, Valorant is finally released from its shackles. You can download the game for free.Valorant is a cross between recent popular hero shooters like Overwatch and aughts classics like Counter-Strike. You play as Agents with special abilities, and how these characters interact is what makes the game an absolute joy. You'll also need ample tactical precision to win. Learn more about the game's best characters right here.

6. Disintegration

Release Date: June 16

June 16 Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Price: $49.99

The futuristic shooter has been on the rise in the last few years with franchises like Destiny, Halo, and Titanfall. Disintegration is a new first-person shooter hailing from the mind of Marcus Lehto, a former Bungie executive who helped co-create the Halo franchise.

Disintegration's story focuses on a version of humanity that has already been culled by climate change. To help reduce the strain on earth's resources, most humans have uploaded their brains into robotic bodies for survival, only a few humans have kept their original flesh. Those who have kept their organic bodies are being chased by a group called the Rayonne, which aims to robotize all of humanity. Will they succeed?

Interestingly, the gameplay meshes a few disparate genres together. You command a floating Gravcycle and command allies in battle in a mash-up of FPSs, RTSs, and a mecha-sim. You can fire upon enemies from a first-person perspective while commanding your squad members on the ground, who you can command, providing a tactical element. This even carries over to its multiplayer. Despite this odd-sounding combination, it will all feel natural by the time you complete the tutorial.

You can purchase Disintegration for PC right here.

5. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

Release Date: The Device event – June 15, Season 3 start – June 17

The Device event – June 15, Season 3 start – June 17 Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac

PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac Price: Free-to-play, but in-game purchases are available

There are rumors that the next season will start off a flood. This idea is two-fold: Players have noticed that the Doomsday Device hatch has begun to bubble, implying a deluge is on the way. Additional in-game proof for flooding can be found in the event's key art. Either way, it's going to bring about a huge change to the map.

Fortnite leaker FortTory data-mined the most recent patch, uncovering new underwater swimming animations. If you've ever wanted to get into Fornite, but hated that it was played by landlubbers, nows the time to give it a shot.

Check out what else Season 3 has to offer right here.

4. Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC: Isle of Armor

Isle of Armor will have new characters and Pokémon to discover. The Pokémon Company

Release Date: June 17

June 17 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Price: $29.99 (Comes with the second DLC, The Crown Tundra as well)

When Pokémon Sword and Shield launched in November 2019, there was a whole fiasco about cut critters. Many began referring to the issue as "Dexit," drawing an analog to England leaving the EU. Those fans who did complain can finally be happy both Pokémon DLCs are finally bringing back many of the cut Pokémon. All you need is to trade for them or purchase the DLC! The Isle of Armor will also expand the Galar region, introducing a new legendary Pokémon named Urshifu, who you'll train by scaling a massive dojo.

There are 10 new areas to explore and oodles of quality of life alterations like Max Soup, allowing you to unlock a Pokémon's ability to Gigantamax without catching a new Pokémon. There are also new Gigantamax forms for classic Pokémon like Venusaur and Blastoise. Isle of Armor is perfect for anyone still enthralled by Pokémon Sword and Shield and those looking for an excuse to hop back into the fray.

You can purchase it right here.

3. The Last of Us Part II

Release Date: June 19

June 19 Platform: PS4

PS4 Price: $59.99

After months of delays, leaks, and stage productions, The Last of Us Part II is finally almost in your hands, but is it worth it?

Last of Us 2 will continue the story of Joel and Ellie, starting five years after the first game ended. This time Ellie will take center stage as she ventures out on her own journey. It won't be a domestic odyssey like the first game, as Ellie will primarily explore the city of Seattle. She'll face off with an evangelical cult called the Seraphites. According to Director Neil Druckmann, it'll focus on how violence often begets more violence, creating a neverending circle. We'll find out if Ellie is able to break the cycle later this month. Sometimes giving up is necessary, no matter how much it hurts.

You can purchase Last of Us 2 right here.

2. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Here's your hero. THQ Nordic

Release Date: June 23

June 23 Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Price: $29.99

2003 was a simple time, Stephen Hillenburg still controlled SpongeBob and THQ could release licensed games whenever they pleased. That same year, they somehow ended up creating SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom, one of the greatest SpongeBob games of all time. 17 years and over a dozen games later, the platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom remains the gold standard for licensed games and it's getting a re-release.

Every texture has been overhauled to fit our HD era, the developers have re-implemented once cut content like the Robo-Squidward boss fight. If you're done with enjoying all that single-player shenanigans, there's now a horde mode multiplayer featuring two-player co-op that can be played online and offline. The battle for Bikini Bottom has been reignited, and it's up to you to ensure the best side wins.

You can purchase SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated right here.

1. Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Release Date: June

June Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Price: Free-to-play, but in-game purchases are available

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will bring brand new operators from the Modern Warfare-verse like Captain John Price and Kyle "Gaz" Garrick. According to some data mines, the fan-favorite Galil will be returning as well! Those same leaks claim that there will be a slew of new maps, too. We don't currently know when the season will launch. A June 1 tweet on the Call of Duty Twitter account stated it has been pushed back indefinitely, giving focus to the current protests in America.

Given these additions, and CoD: Warzone's growing popularity, it's the perfect time to jump in! Grow accustomed to the original layout before it changes, making you a veteran of a phenomenon. You can get a little headstart in Warzone if you purchase the recent Modern Warfare release before starting the game, automatically unlocking 17 operators.