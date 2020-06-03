Valorant players have already established a tier list for all 10 Agents

Pew pew
Riot Games' closed beta already revealed how the characters stack up, but here's a look at the full launch
Valorant's closed beta came to an end on June 2 when Riot Games launched its free-to-play, tactical hero shooter globally.
Nearly 3 million gamers played the early version of the game. Now anyone with a PC can try the Overwatch-meets-Counter-Strike hybrid.
Valorant's beta had 10 playable Agents, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles.
After nearly 2 months of gaming, beta players' pick rates have revealed the strongest Agents out of the bunch. Here's how the Week 1 tier list shakes out.