Everything we know about Valorant, Riot Games' new tactical hero shooter

Would you love to play Overwatch and Counter-Strike: GO at the same time? That’s where Valorant, the new game from League of Legends developer Riot Games comes in. The upcoming FPS combines elements of hero shooters like Overwatch with tactical shooters like CS:GO. Valorant began life last year as Project A. That new official title is a fairly recent development sparked by a series of leaks and eagle-eyed trademark watching from Respawn First in late February. Here's everything we know so far about Valorant.

When is the Valorant release date?

Valorant will launch sometime in summer 2020.

What platforms will be Valorant available for?

As far as we know at this point, Riot only plans to release Valorant on PC. The game could come to consoles down the line, but don't expect to see it anytime soon. League of Legends took ten years to reach consoles, but it did so eventually as League of Legends: Wild Rush. Wild Rush is a little faster-paced than its PC counterpart to account for the typically shorter play sessions among console gamers.

Does Valorant have a story?

A narrative is hinted at in the game, but you're not required to progress through the story in order to play. A full scope of lore will be available through supplementary materials like animated shorts and other media.

Shooting guns Riot Games

What is Valorant in the game?

Valorant is an agency comprised of characters with special abilities, and its members will make up most of your playable characters. It remains to be seen if other factions will be introduced as the narrative moves forward.

What modes does Valorant have?

Valorant’s main draw is essentially CS:GO’s defuse mode, featuring two teams of five. An attacking team has a bomb they can plant on various sites, while the defending team has to protect their locations. Every player only has a single life, so either team can simply eliminate the opposing party to win the round.

Valorant changes things up a bit from the standard CS:GO formula by throwing heroes and abilities into the mix, similar to those found in Overwatch and Paladins. Heroes will make every match just a little bit different.

Unlike in other hero shooters, you’ll be unable to change your character once the match begins, so make sure your first choice is your ideal choice.

Check out that spicy nuclear reactor. Riot Games

How many heroes will be available in Valorant at launch?

There will be nine heroes available at launch. Riot intends to add more in the future, but they’ll schedule them after getting an idea of how the audience enjoys this initial batch.

Each hero has a variety of abilities that can range from lethal attacks to reviving teammates, You’ll have to try out them all when the game launches.

What weapons can characters use in the game?

Any of them! Guns are purchased before each round. No character is limited to a specific gun or loadout, simply use what works best for you!

How much will Valorant cost? Are there loot boxes or battle passes?

Your money is safe with Riot! Like in League of Legends, Valorant is completely free-to-play. The only thing you’ll have to pay for right now are cosmetics, specifically weapon cosmetics which are available in the store. You can decide the exact skin you want and pay for it or purchase it within a bundle! The choice is yours! It’s all in your hands, there’s no loot box system as of yet.

However, according to Polygon, there is a battle pass-esque system, but the details are spotty at this stage. Riot says those who play the game more frequently will be rewarded with new cosmetic rewards. It’s unclear if there will be a seasonal divide or if this is closer to leveling up each character, as in League of Legends.

Is there a trailer for Valorant?

Yes, you can check out here:

The trailer shows how a full round plays out, along with a gander at the gun storefront before the action begins.

One minute in, a colorful wall obstructs the player’s line of sight. However, this wall can still be shot through. A minute and a half in, the player uses a drone to survey the area, showing just how many different abilities are available. At multiple points throughout the trailer, an electric bow is pulled out, implying there might be other elemental bows available in the wonderful world of Valorant.