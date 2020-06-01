Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

In the second season of Fortnite: Battle Royale's Chapter 2, Epic Games has hosted some fairly zany shenanigans like a Travis Scott concert, a Deadpool event, and an exclusive trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Fortnite’s train of zany shenanigans doesn’t seem to be stopping with Season 2, Chapter 3 either. So when will Fornite move into the next era?

When does Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 2 end?

Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 2 will end on June 11, 2020 at 3:59 a.m. Eastern. The season was originally slated to end sometime in April before it was extended by a month, and then on May 28, Epic Games announced the Season 3 launch was being delayed by another week.

Epic Games

What is the Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3 release date?

Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3 launches on June 11, 2020 and based on previous seasonal turnovers, the download should go live sometime around 4 a.m. Eastern. It was originally planned to debut on June 4, but production setbacks caused a small delay.

What is the Fortnite Doomsday event?

While Fornite’s newest season won’t kick off until June 11, you can experience the Device event, featuring Midas’ Doomsday Weapon on June 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Epic Games suggests that you arrive 30 minutes prior to the 2 p.m. start time to claim your spot.

Previously, The Doomsday event was also once counted down to using digital clocks spotted throughout Fornite’s environment. Since the event was slightly delayed, these clocks are no longer accurate. If you’d like to check it out, a timer can be prominently seen on Midas’ desk under the Agents menu. The pulsating orb sitting behind Midas is believed to be the titular Doomsday Device.

This is the event Fortnite has been building towards for the last two months. Epic Games patched the Doomsday Device into Midas’ office in the March 26 update version 12.30. Since then, the device has gradually grown every few updates, before reaching the current state.

Leading up to this, Midas procured the Gilded Scepter to harness storm energy, which was then used to fuel his device. Afterward, hatches in close proximity to the Agency base gained a storm-esque aura and clouds began to circulate the building.

The event itself will likely lead to numerous Fortnite map changes, preparing a new overworld for Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3, as is customary in Fortnite when new seasons arrive.

The key art in question. Epic Games

What are the Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3 map changes?

There are rumors that the next season will start off a flood. This idea is two-fold: Players have noticed that the Doomsday Device hatch has begun to bubble, implying a deluge is on the way. Additional in-game proof for flooding can be found in the event's key art. Midas is touching a scuba suit while standing in front of the Doomsday device in a manner that implies the suit will be used imminently.

Fortnite leaker FortTory data-mined the most recent patch, uncovering new underwater swimming animations. The last time Fortnite overhauled their water animations, they gave us the boat-centric map filled with canals.

FortTory also uncovered alleged code strings detailing what seems to be the sequence of gameplay events for The Device. If this is to be trusted, there will be a storm during the event, prompting rain, heavy winds, fires, and for the hatches to fling open. This is only the beginning of what’s to come in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 battle pass cost?

Fortnite: Battle Royale has always been free to play, but any players that want access to the premium battle pass and all its associated challenges will have to pay for it. This battle pass continues to cost 950 V-Bucks (the in-game currency also used to purchase cosmetics from the Item Shop). That converts to about $9.50, but most players will have to buy a bundle that costs $9.99 for 1,000 V-Bucks. Purchasing larger bundles of V-Bucks grants an increasing discount, so in theory, it might cost someone less than $9.50.

If someone has a premium battle pass, they can usually earn enough V-Bucks via battle pass rewards to pay for the next one.