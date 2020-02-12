Pokémon Sword and Shield's "Dexit" controversy has plagued the games since before they were even released once fans realized the games have a short list of pocket monsters in the game, but with the surprise launch of Pokémon Home Wednesday morning, an additional 35 Pokémon were added to the Pokédex.

The Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions are expected to alleviate the Dexit problem further by adding even more Pokémon to the games, but these new additions are an important step forward for fixing the current state of the Pokédex.

Nintendo had previously confirmed Pokémon Home would launch sometime in February, but the system's unannounced launch overnight into Wednesday took most fans by surprise.

With Pokémon Home, players can transfer Pokémon from previous games to Sword and Shield via a central database, but the process is limited by the scope of the Pokédex on these games. While most other Pokémon are stuck in the purgatory that is Pokémon Home until they are possibly added in future expansions or updates, 35 new Pokémon across several previous generations can now be transferred and used in-game right away.

'Sword and Shield' are the only titles that can receive Pokémon. Nintendo

Which Pokemon can now be used in Sword and Shield?

Serebii managed to tally up the 35 Pokemon that made it into Sword and Shield. It's worth noting that while Alolan forms can be brought over, mega evolution and the forms that come with that do not exist in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Here's the full list by Pokedex number:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Mewtwo

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

As you can see, the new Pokemon compatible with Sword and Shield are Kanto and Alola starters and legendaries from a plethora of regions. Many of those starters are fan favorites and several of those legendaries have never been available by normal means, so it makes sense that they are now compatible. I am a big fan of the Squirtle line, Jirachi, and Zekrom, so those are the ones I'll be transferring over almost immediately as soon as I get Pokemon Home.

It's also worth pointing out that alternate forms of Pokemon already available in Sword and Shield are automatically compatible as well. This means that the normal forms of Ponyta, Rapidash, Farfetch'd, Weezing, Corsola, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Darumaka, Darmanitan, and Stunfisk can now be used, among others.

What does this mean for Sword and Shield?

I'm actually one of the players who did not mind Dexit. Pokemon Sword and Shield were obviously very ambitious games, and in order for Game Freak to achieve everything they wanted to in time for the game's release cuts had to be made. Still, a large portion of the fanbase are completionists or players that like bringing their favorites forward every time a new generation starts, and this is definitely Game Freak's first step to alleviating the woes of those players.

While around 455 Pokemon still can't be used, that number will likely be closer to 255 when Sword and Shield's post-launch support is all said and done. Pokemon Home's job is to streamline the process of doing that when the time comes, and the service is primed to do that well. Even if you don't want to bring incompatible Pokemon over yet, there are lot of Pokemon that are now safe to transfer in.