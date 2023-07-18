The Astral Express will soon be leaving the station in pursuit of its next adventure. Honkai: Star Rail’s next big update, version 1.2 is just around the corner and it is set to bring new characters, events, and Trailblaze Missions with it.

‘Even Immortality Ends’ will be the most substantial update the turn-based RPG has seen since its launch in April. Here’s exactly when you can start playing Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Launch Time

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 is set to release on Wednesday, July 19th. Per HoYoverse, maintenance for the substantial patch will begin at 6:00 a.m. Chinese Standard Time (CST) on July 19, the update will take approximately five hours.

This means Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 should be available sometime around 11:00 a.m. CST on July 19, which translates to 9:00 p.m. PDT / 11:00 p.m. EDT on July 18 for those in the United States. To play version 1.2 just close out of the game and re-open it after maintenance has completed and click the ‘Update’ prompt.

Due to the long period of maintenance, HoYoverse will be giving all players a gift in the form of 300 Stellar Jade that will arrive via in-game mail within five hours after the update is completed.

Who Is the First Banner for Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2?

Blade is the latest character banner in Honkai: Star Rail. HoYoverse

A new version of Honkai: Star Rail also means a new limited-time banner. Version 1.2 will have two phases of banners. The first begins on July 19 and will run till August 9. The character banner is the Stellaron Hunter Blade, and he is accompanied by his Signature Light Cone. For all the details on Blade check out our dedicated article on his banner.

After Blade’s banner ends, Kafka will be the character banner during the second phase of version 1.2.

What New Content Is Coming in Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2?

The biggest addition to Honkai Star Rail coming in version 1.2 is a new Trailblaze Mission titled Topclouded Towethrust. Trailblaze Missions are Honkai: Star Rail’s version of a main quest, and each chapter consists of multiple sub-missions, so Topclouded Towethrust should give players eager to continue the story of the Astral Express plenty to dig into. The events of Topclouded Towerthrust will take players to two new areas: the Alchemy Commission and Scalegorge Waterscape.

The official version 1.2 site hints at what to expect from the new mission in a text entry that reads, “‘There is someone else who brought the Stellaron into Xianzhou and activated it. There are troubles both from outside and from within.’ At this time, the withered and dead sacred tree begins to grow again, and the Stellaron Hutners’ reason for drawing you to Xianzhou gradually emerges.”

A new mission will bring players to the Alchemy Commission. HoYoverse

Players should expect to learn a lot more about the mysterious Stellaron Hunters in version 1.2, especially Blade and Kafka. Both characters will have new companion missions to embark on that will likely delve into their backgrounds and connection to Elio, the head of the Stellaron Hunters.

There will be a new weekly boss, Phantylia the Undying, for players to test their metal against in addition to several new events and side activities. Version 1.2 will unlock Simulated Universe: World 7 and partake in the Underground Treasure Hunt minigame in Belobog.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now on iOS, Android, and PC.