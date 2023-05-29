Every Leaked Honkai: Star Rail Character to Know About Before Version 2.0

Mark your calendars. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough free Stellar Jade around to pull for every single character in Honkai: Star Rail. We all need to make sacrifices, like picking between the Stellaron Hunters or accepting that you might need to wait over half a year to have another chance at pulling Jing Yuan. That’s why you need this handy-dandy list to see who’s coming up.

Like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail has a trail of leaks leading to its upcoming characters. Some of these are real characters to expect, considering they already appeared in betas and on HoYoverse’s social media accounts and blog posts. Note that we aren’t counting characters that have already been officially drip-marketed for Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1.

Here’s every character you should expect to see before Honkai: Star Rail’s 2.0 update.

Silver Wolf (5-Star) - Quantum/The Nihility

Luocha (5-Star) - Imaginary/The Abundance

Kafka (5-Star) - Lightning/The Nihility

Blade (5-Star) - Wind/The Destruction

Fu Xuan (5-Star) - Quantum/The Preservation

Dan Heng IL (5-Star) - Imaginary/The Destruction

Silver Wolf

Life is just a game to Silver Wolf. She’s just waiting for the next stage to clear — the next update, if you will. HoYoverse

Element: Quantum

Quantum Path: The Nihility

Silver Wolf first appeared in Honkai: Star Rail’s prologue alongside Kafka. She’s one of the galaxy’s most talented hackers and can even alter the data of reality with a technique called “aether editing.” It’s thanks to Silver Wolf that the Stellaron Hunters were able to locate the hidden Stellaron in Herta’s Space Station and implant it in the Trailblazer. We don’t know much about her besides her love for hacking and gaming and devotion to Destiny Slave Elio, though.

Silver Wolf is a confirmed character coming in Honkai: Star Rail 1.1. She’s a Quantum 5-star character, which might be an ideal choice for anyone who wasn’t able to pull for Seele. Rumor has it that the 1.1 update will also have a free Nihility Light Cone that complements her kit.

Luocha

Luocha was apparently paid to deliver the coffin that he’s carrying. Who’s in it is a mystery, though. HoYoverse

Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Path: The Abundance

Luocha first appears onboard the Xianzhou Luofu, but he’s actually a traveling merchant from the Intergalactic Merchant Guild. He was supposed to deliver a coffin at the request of a client to the Xianzhou and leave shortly after. However, an issue with a Stellaron blocked him from departing.

Luocha is an Abundance character that wields the Imaginary element. According to data from his trial run and the beta, he excels in multiple roles like dealing damage while healing teammates. His element could be helpful for those who haven’t pulled one of the game’s few Imaginary characters, too. HoYoverse has a detailed blog about his abilities, but they could’ve changed since the beta.

Kafka

Element: Lightning

Lightning Path: The Nihility

Gamers are down bad for Kafka. This femme fatale has a few pieces of lore floating around about her wavering sanity — like the Fermata Light Cone memory. It’s as if nothing matters to her, so long as it follows Destiny Slave Elio’s script. She earned the “dommy mommy” reputation the moment she appeared in the prologue, miming the movements of a violin as the Antimatter Legion tore apart Herta’s Space Station.

Despite the hype about her personality, she’s also supposed to be a legitimately useful character. You might be able to tell from just using her abilities in the trial run during the prologue. Leakers predict she will release in the same update as her fellow Stellaron Hunter, Blade.

Blade

Element: Wind

Wind Path: Destruction

If you’re down bad for emo boys, then Blade is for you. Like the rest of the Stellaron Hunters, he follows Destiny Slave Elio’s command as if it were the law itself. He apparently “abandoned his body” to become a blade, a process that has left his body and mind with as many cracks as the ancient sword that he wields. Blade is a Destruction character with a self-healing ability, which might make for some interesting team comps with HP-dependent or non-healing teammates.

Blade was a character in the Honkai: Star Rail beta, so he’s coming for sure. He just won’t be available until at least the Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 update. Players should already know him if they played through the current Star Rail story arc up to the Xianzhou Luofu.

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan is small but fierce. Don’t underestimate her! HoYoverse

Element: Quantum

Quantum Path: The Preservation

Fu Xuan is the leader of the Divination Commission, known for predicting events and looking into others’ minds using psychic powers. Also known as the Master Diviner, she holds a high position in the Xianzhou Luofu as one of its Six Charioteers (like a certain general that just released). She first appeared in the “Witness” trailer that debuted in the 2022 Tokyo Game Show.

So far, it seems like Fu Xuan will be the first Preservation character to appear in a limited-time banner. If you don’t end up building a better character from the Fire Trailblazer, March 7th, or Gepard, she might be worth looking into as a defender. She’s especially worth considering if you don’t pull a Quantum character by then.

Dan Heng IL

This is where we cross the list into the “leaked Honkai: Star Rail character” territory.

Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Path: The Destruction

The IL in Dan Heng IL stands for “Imbibitor Lunae.” HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed this character, but he’s appeared in enough leaked cutscenes that it’s hard to imagine that he wouldn’t appear in a story quest.

Dan Heng IL is supposedly the same person as Dan Heng, but you have to pull for him separately because he looks and fights differently than his 4-star counterpart. Honkai Impact 3rd does something similar with different versions of the same character.