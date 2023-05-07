Honkai: Star Rail is far from finished. Like its sibling Genshin Impact, the sci-fi fantasy RPG is scheduled to receive regular updates with new story quests, limited-time events, and characters. Players that have wrapped up the latest quest in the Xianzhou Luofu might feel antsy about what happens in the continuation. Thankfully, they won’t need to wait too long for the next chapter of the saga.

Here’s what we know so far about Honkai: Star Rail 1.1.

Is there a release date for Honkai: Star Rail 1.1?

HoYoverse hasn’t announced the release date for Honkai: Star Rail 1.1. However, based on the three-week estimate for character banners, the 1.1 update should come around June 7, 2023.

Jing Yuan’s banner, which is scheduled after the current Seele banner, starts on May 17, 2023. That’s three weeks before June 7.

What are the Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 character banners?

The latest leaks point to these two banners coming in Honkai: Star Rail 1.1:

Phase 1: Luocha (Imaginary)

Phase 2: Silver Wolf (Quantum), Yukong (4-star)

Luocha especially makes sense because he’s part of the current story arc in Xianzhou Luofu. Silver Wolf appeared in the Honkai: Star Rail tutorial at the beginning of the prologue. We also met Madam Yukong, Tingyun’s superior in the Skyfaring Comission, earlier in the Xianzhou Luofu arc.

Team China, which is known for their Genshin Impact leaks, predicts that Stellaron Hunters Kafka and Blade will appear in the next update. After that, Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 will apparently feature Fu Yuan and an alternate version of Dan Heng called Dan Heng IL.

What events are coming in Honkai: Star Rail 1.1?

According to HKSRVN, these four events will appear in Honkai: Star Rail 1.1:

Cosmic Warfare

Lab Assistants in Position

Stellar Flare

Boulder Town Super League

Cosmic Warfare and Stellar Flare both appeared in the Closed Beta Test, so those events will likely be similar to their beta counterparts. Cosmic Warfare supposedly features a free four-star Nihility Light Cone called “Before the Mission Tutorial Starts” that you can earn from participating in the event. This lines up nicely with the banner for Silver Wolf, who is a Nihility character.

Stellar Flare and Boulder Town Super League seem like combat-based events based on their descriptions from the leaks. We’ll need to wait for HoYoverse to confirm more detail.

What else is coming in Honkai: Star Rail 1.1?

Honkai: Star Rail might continue the story in the Xianzhou Luofu. The last story quest stops in the middle of the Xianzhou Luofu arc with a notice that the next part will be coming soon.

A leak about a new weekly boss called Huanlong just dropped in the Honkai: Star Rail leaks subreddit, so it could be related to the next part of the story. The boss wears a long robe-like dress and has three different forms that feature them in alternate dress colors. It’s unclear if these are element related.

Honkai_Revenger, a Honkai: Star Rail aggregate account, shared a believably animated cutscene with Jin Yuan, Welt, Dan Heng IL, and Huanlong. It has spoilers, so watch at your own risk.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently available on PC, iOS, and Android.