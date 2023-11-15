How to Make the Most out of Huohuo, Honkai: Star Rail's Easily Spooked Support

With every major update, Honkai: Star Rail’s roster continues to grow. The release of version 1.5 brings a fresh set of banners that will have players saying goodbye to Topaz for now and hello to Huohuo. This easily frightened judge-in-training tasked with hunting down the very spirits she is scared of is a welcome addition to the rather short list of Path of Abundance characters in the game (five in total now) and gives players more freedom in the team setups they build. If you are lucky enough to successfully pull Huohuo during her banner, then our build guide will help you make the most of her potential.

How to Build Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail

Huohuo is a five-star Wind Abundance character whose skillset prioritizes the SPD stats to keep using skills and her Ultimate to heal and buff the party. Huohuo is an effective support who succeeds in increasing the ATK of party members, so she’s great for high damage dealing while also healing. When using her, players need to keep energy regeneration in mind and boost SPD through relics and ornaments to keep those buffs and healing up.

Huohuo is part of the Xianzhou Luofu starship world, and you can listen to the funky, whimsical music that accompanies her character trailer above.

Best Light Cones for Huohuo

As a five-star character, Huohuo has a Signature Light Cone available on the Brilliant Fixation limited banner. “Night of Fright” has the benefit of increasing the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate allowing Huohuo to do more healing and take advantage of the ATK buff this Light Cone gives allies. Another good five-star option I’d suggest is “Time Waits for No One.”

If you haven’t had enough luck to gather these five-star Light Cones, then “Shared Feeling” or “Post-Op Conversation” are both great four-star alternatives that complement Huohuo’s skills.

5-Star Light Cones

Night of Fright – Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. When any ally uses their Ultimate, the wearer restores HP for the ally currently with the lowest HP percentage by an amount equal to 10% of the healed ally's Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for an ally, increases the healed ally's ATK by 2.4%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and lasts for 2 turns.

Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. When any ally uses their Ultimate, the wearer restores HP for the ally currently with the lowest HP percentage by an amount equal to 10% of the healed ally's Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for an ally, increases the healed ally's ATK by 2.4%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and lasts for 2 turns. Time Waits for No One – Increases the wearer's Max HP by 18% and Outgoing Healing by 12%. When the wearer heals allies, record the amount of Outgoing Healing. When any ally launches an attack, a random attacked enemy takes Additional DMG equal to 36% of the recorded Outgoing Healing value. This Additional DMG is of the same Type as the wearer's, is not affected by other buffs, and can only occur 1 time per turn.

If you have the Special Star Rail Passes, getting Huohuo’s signature Light Cone is worth it. HoYoverse

4-Star Light Cones

Shared Feeling — Increases the wearer's Outgoing Healing by 10%. When using Skill, regenerates 2 Energy for all allies.

Increases the wearer's Outgoing Healing by 10%. When using Skill, regenerates 2 Energy for all allies. Post-Op Conversation — Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 8% and increases Outgoing Healing when they use their Ultimate by 12%.

Best Relics for Huohuo

When it comes to Relics for Huohuo, the best option is to focus on sets that relate to her SPD stat so that she can take more actions per cycle and charge up her Ultimate faster. The best option is the four-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set, which increases the wearer’s SPD by 6% in addition to increasing the SPD of allies when using the wearer’s Ultimate. This second effect pairs with “Night of Fright.”

Best Ornaments for Huohuo

As for Ornaments, the ideal option for Huohuo to equip is the Fleet of the Ageless set, which can be won by challenging the Simulated Universe. This Ornament set increases the wearer's Max HP by 12% and increases ATK by 8% when the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, which shouldn’t be a problem for SPD-focused builds of Huohuo.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on iOS, Android, PC, and PlayStation 5.