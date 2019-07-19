Grand Theft Auto VI is probably the most anticipated game ever. And it has been for a very long time. For years, we have had zero official information to go on — and that has finally changed in 2023. We already know quite a bit about GTA6 thanks to some bombshell leaks and reports in the past few years. Rockstar has finally joined the conversation, however, and given the world its first official look at what players can expect from GTA6.

Here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6.

Is there a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

Yes! Rockstar announced it would be posting the first trailer for the game on December 5. However, the trailer had to be released a few hours early after the trailer leaked on the internet the night before. The minute-and-a-half trailer confirms a lot of what we had already learned from leaks of the game, including a return to Vice City and dual protagonists. Check it out:

When is the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date?

The first trailer for the game announced that GTA6 has a release window of 2025. No month or specific day has been set yet.

There was some concern that the GTA 6 release date would be delayed after Rockstar suffered a network intrusion in September 2022. Leaks of this kind, have delayed projects before, as happened with Valve’s Half-Life 2 back in 2003. Rockstar downplayed those concerns, tweeting: “We do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

Lucia is one of GTA6’s two protagonists. Rockstar Games

What consoles will Grand Theft Auto 6 be released on?

While platforms for GTA6 were not mentioned in the trailer, an official press release from Rockstar confirmed that the game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. There was no mention of a PC version of the game. That isn’t entirely surprising, as you’ll have to keep in mind that Rockstar didn’t have a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA5 at launch either. PC gamers may have to just wait patiently for a year or more after the game’s console release.

Where is the Grand Theft Auto 6 location?

Grand Theft Auto VI will return to the series’ iconic Vice City setting, Rockstar’s version of Miami.

The massive Rockstar leak in September 2022, which exposed more than 90 videos from a development build of GTA 6, seemingly confirmed the rumors of a Vice City setting. Footage that Rockstar admits is legitimate and had taken down shows various signs with “Vice City” written on them, and police cars are labeled VCPD.

GTA 6 returns to Vice City Rockstar Games

What is the Grand Theft Auto 6 Story?

As leaks suggested, GTA 6 will introduce two protagonists — a man and a woman, who are a couple — and tell a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired story. The trailer names the woman as Lucia but does not reveal the male protagonist’s name.

Bikini-clad women twerking on cars, an alligator running amok, Karen wielding a hammer, and scenes of Instagram Live peppered the GTA 6 trailer. In other words, some of the quirkiest parts of American culture are being showcased in the next entry of one of the world’s best-selling video game franchises.

GTA 6 looks to fall into the franchise's expected themes of the false reality of the American dream. The trailer also shows them having to commit lots of crimes and robberies, of course, but doesn’t tell us too much else about where the story will go. An interesting note is the trailer’s heavy use of social media, which feels relevant but maybe a little outdated.

What should I know about Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay?

The official trailer is more about vibes and showing off the city and protagonists than a gameplay trailer, so we don’t have too much official information on gameplay.

But that's what the leaks are for.

The Project Americas leak said GTA 6 will be more arcade-y and less realistic than Red Dead Redemption 2, which suggests players won’t have to eat, sleep, and bathe. But elements of immersive realism were still said to affect the digital world. Cars will reportedly function exactly like horses in Red Dead Redemption 2, so say goodbye to pulling a rocket launcher out of thin air and hello to making your ride purr.

Players will carry their weapons in the trunk of their car when they’re in city areas or risk being seen on the street with an AK-47 strapped to their back. But they could be free to pack more heat when they’re in rural areas of the game.

GTA 6 leaks suggest combat could be more nuanced than past entries. Rockstar Games

One clip from the September 2022 leak shows the player switching their active weapon to their offhand so they can pick up a new rifle from the ground, which may support the idea of a more limited weapon inventory.

Combat looks to be a little more nuanced than in previous Grand Theft Auto games. The player in the leaked footage is seen crouching, taking cover, and even carrying an NPC, so there will likely be more interaction with the environment this time around.

Players may also be able to build their narcotics empire similarly to the “Crew” system in GTA Online. They’ll need to complete key tasks across a massive map to amass power and turf.

Bloomberg reported GTA 6 will have more interior locations than earlier Grand Theft Auto games, which could significantly change how the open-world sandbox feels. The latest leak suggests this is true, too. We see playable characters inside multiple buildings in the footage, and one clip shows a car interior in more detail than you’d expect from previous Grand Theft Auto games.

A 2021 Rockstar visual effects job description called for someone to create “large-scale destruction events like skyscrapers crashing into the ground.” That could be tied to the reported way the GTA 6 map will change over time, or it may signal that players’ actions could reshape the city. None of this was showcased in the September 2022 leak.

In October 2023, the French publication Rockstar Mag claimed that Rockstar’s RAGE engine — also used for Red Dead Redemption 2 — is being revamped for GTA 6. The report claims that updates to the engine’s physics will make both GTA 6’s car crashes and dynamic weather more realistic. Deformation effects on cars will reportedly be more detailed, and severe weather will affect objects in the environment and even make it harder to drive.

Rockstar Mag also says that GTA 6 will represent a larger graphical leap than previous games from the developer, particularly when it comes to the quality of lighting. Keep in mind that these reports are unverified so they may not represent what actually appears in GTA 6.

Previous versions of this article were written by Danny Paez and Giovanni Colantonio.