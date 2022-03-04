GTA 5 next-gen includes a feature all legacy games should have

On March 4, Rockstar Games revealed some intriguing new details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. Both games will be getting three new graphical modes, and Rockstar’s making it easier than ever to get started in GTAO with the rollout of Career Builder mode for new features.

For longtime GTA 5 fans, one of the most appealing new additions on offer here is the possibility of migrating your previous save data across console platforms. At a time when remakes, remasters, and ports of all kinds are more common than ever, it’s an enormously convenient feature more developers ought to make available to players.

The new and improved streets of Los Santos. Rockstar Games

The PS5 and Series S|X versions of GTA 5 aren’t remasters or remakes, but they will aim to bring players a high-end PC experience on console, with up to 4K resolution, a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second, improved texture quality, HDR options, ray tracing, and decreased load times. Here’s what you can expect from each of the three graphics settings:

Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution and ray tracing. (The Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution.)

is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution and ray tracing. (The Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution.) Performance Mode is aimed for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution, and Xbox Series S supports 1080p.

is aimed for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution, and Xbox Series S supports 1080p. Performance RT mode is a hybrid of Fidelity and Performance. It supports upscaled 4K resolution, ray tracing, and targets 60 FPS. This mode is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Series X.

Rockstar Games

If you’ve cleared the GTA 5 Story Mode in the past, and want to experience the game again without totally starting from scratch — well, you don’t have to! Starting today, you can upload your save to Rockstar Games Social Club and transfer it to your new console, so it’s ready to go for the March 15 launch.

That means even if you played on Xbox One and now you want to take GTA 5 for a spin on PS5, your save will transfer over. It’s a thoughtful quality of life enhancement that would be nice to see from more games in the future.

Here’s how it works:

Enter GTA 5 on your current console account and go to the Game tab of the Pause Menu.

Select the Upload Save Game option.

You can only store one game save per platform at a time.

Saves will remain available to download for 90 days.

One of the new vehicles from Hao’s in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games

Players with a Rockstar Games Social Club account will also be able to migrate their GTAO progress to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S on March 15. There’s one caveat to bear in mind, though — purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family. All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform. So you might want to spend your purchased GTA$ before migrating.

There are more perks to entice Online players, too. Starting March 15, there’s a new addition to the Los Santos Car Meet —Hao’s Special Works. Players can expect new top-tier vehicle upgrades, new races, and uniquely modded vehicles.

Catching up with an online game after eight years can feel a bit daunting, but GTAO is making easier for new-gen players with the addition of a Career Builder mode for newcomers. Better still, you’ll start off with a cool GTA$4,000,000 windfall to spend however you like.

GTA Online will also be available as a standalone title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PS 5 players will be able to download GTAO for free between now and June 15, 2022. You can get the full rundown of what’s new via the March 4 Rockstar Newswire post.