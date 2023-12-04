Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Confirms 2025 Release, Vice City Setting, and More

It’s been over ten years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and after all that time we finally have a glimpse at Rockstar Games’ vision for the future of the franchise. In what is bound to be some of the biggest gaming announcements of the year, the nearly one-and-a-half-minute reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 gives us our first glimpse of the re-imagined Vice City, which was rumored as the game’s setting for years. Rockstar is currently targeting a 2025 release window for the sequel.

The trailer plunges us into some of Grand Theft Auto’s bread and butter: scenes of women twerking, stores being held up at gunpoint, plenty of carjacking, and crime heists making national headlines. It opens up on a woman named Lucia, wearing a correctional facility outfit, being asked to reflect on her past actions. “Do you know why you’re here?” She is asked, and she responds, “Bad luck, I guess.”

While GTA 5 sported a trio of protagonists, it looks like GTA 6 is taking a dual-protagonist approach with two characters who seem inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, which again was a heavily circulated rumor. At the moment, it’s unclear whether GTA 6 will bring back the massively popular GTA Online multiplayer mode. The series is updating the beloved American games with a few video clips that seem like callbacks to Instagram Live.

People are seen lounging around a rooftop pool in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Rockstar Games

GTA 6 saw a long and complicated road to get to this point, including a data breach in September 2022 that resulted in a massive leak of in-development footage. At the time, some speculated that it could have a domino effect on the game leading to delays. However, Inverse spoke to industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls at the time who said, “Any disruption will probably be overcome in parallel to continued development.” Harding-Rolls did point out a delay was likely no matter what and that it “won't be obvious why [a delay] has occurred.”

At the moment, Rockstar is targeting a release of 2025, and we’ll have to wait and see if the studio can meet that goal. While this initial trailer is just a small taste of what fans can expect, Rockstar will likely have more to share throughout 2024.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release in TK for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.