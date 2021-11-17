34 essential GTA V cheat codes that still work on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Cheat codes have been an iconic part of the Grand Theft Auto series for over 20 years now, so it was no surprise to see them utilized in GTA 5. This rings true for the new generation version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which launched on March 15, 2022. These cheats make GTA 5 even more ridiculous, giving you the ability to spawn golf carts and alter gravity. In total, there are 34 codes available in the game. While there aren’t as many in GTA 5 as there are in the recent remasters of Vice City and San Andreas, there are still plenty of cheat codes to enjoy. Here are all the GTA 5 cheat codes and how to use them across all versions of the game, including PS5 and Xbox Series X.

GTA 5 cheats list

Cheat codes are back for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA 5. Rockstar Games

Cheat codes are available in the single-player mode across all versions of GTA 5, and there are two ways to utilize them. First, you can simply press the button/keyboard inputs like past GTA titles during regular gameplay (as opposed to from the pause screen).

The other way is only available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of GTA 5 and it involves using your cell phone in-game. Each cheat has a cell phone number that corresponds to it, and by dialing specific numbers, you can enable specific codes. Use whichever method is easiest for you, but keep in mind, some codes require the use of the cell phone rather than button/key inputs.

This list is updated for the new version of GTA 5 that launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It does not appear like any new cheats have been added to the enhanced version, but all of the ones from the previous iterations still work. If any additional cheats are discovered, we’ll be sure to add them to this list.

These are all the GTA 5 cheat codes across all platforms:

Invincibility

PlayStation : Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle Xbox : Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y PC : PAINKILLER

PAINKILLER Cell Phone : 1-999-724-6545537

Max Health and Armor

PlayStation : Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 Xbox : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB PC : TURTLE

TURTLE Cell Phone : 1-999-887-853

Super Jump

PlayStation : L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X Xbox : Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT PC : HOPTOIT

HOPTOIT Cell Phone : 1-999-467-8648

Moon Gravity

PlayStation : Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left Xbox : Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left PC : FLOATER

FLOATER Cell Phone : 1-999-356-2837

Spawn Weapons

PlayStation : Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1 Xbox : Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB PC : TOOLUP

TOOLUP Cell Phone : 1-999-866-587

Lower Wanted Level

PlayStation : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Xbox : RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left PC : LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP Cell Phone : 1-999-529-93787

Raise Wanted Level

PlayStation : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Xbox : RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right PC : FUGITIVE

FUGITIVE Cell Phone : 1-999-384-48483

Cheats can be enabled by dialing specific numbers on your cell phone in-game. Rockstar Games

Fast Run

PlayStation : Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square Xbox : Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X PC : CATCHME

CATCHME Cell Phone : 1-999-228-2463

Fast Swim

PlayStation : Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right Xbox : Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right PC : GOTGILLS

GOTGILLS Cell Phone : 1-999-468-44557

Skyfall

PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right Xbox : LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right PC : SKYFALL

SKYFALL Cell Phone : 1-999-759-3255

Recharge Ability

PlayStation : X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X Xbox : A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A PC : POWERUP

POWERUP Cell Phone : 1-999-769-3787

Explosive Melee Attacks

PlayStation : Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Xbox : Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT PC : HOTHANDS

HOTHANDS Cell Phone : 1-999-468-42637

Explosive Bullets

PlayStation : Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1 Xbox : Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB PC : HIGHEX

HIGHEX Cell Phone : 1-999-444-439

Flaming Bullets

PlayStation : L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 Xbox : LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB PC : INCENDIARY

INCENDIARY Cell Phone : 1-999-4623-634279

Slow Motion Aim

PlayStation : Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X Xbox : X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A PC : DEADEYE

DEADEYE Cell Phone : 1-999-332-3393

Slow Motion

PlayStation : Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1 Xbox : Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB PC : SLOWMO

SLOWMO Cell Phone : 1-999-756-966

Drunk Mode

PlayStation : Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left Xbox : Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left PC : LIQUOR

LIQUOR Cell Phone : 1-999-547-867

Various cheats spawn vehicles into the world. Rockstar Games

Spawn Buzzard

PlayStation : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y PC : BUZZOFF

BUZZOFF Cell Phone : 1-999-289-9633

Spawn Comet

PlayStation : R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Xbox : RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB PC : COMET

COMET Cell Phone : 1-999-266-38

Spawn Sanchez

PlayStation : Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Xbox : B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB PC : OFFROAD

OFFROAD Cell Phone : 1-999-633-7623

Spawn Trashmaster

PlayStation : Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Xbox : B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right PC : TRASHED

TRASHED Cell Phone : 1-999-872-7433

Spawn Limo

PlayStation : R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Xbox : RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right PC : VINEWOOD

VINEWOOD Cell Phone : 1-999-846-39663

Spawn Stunt Plane

PlayStation : Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle Xbox : B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y PC : BARNSTORM

BARNSTORM Cell Phone : 1-999-227-678-676

Use these cheats to cause even more chaos in Los Santos. Rockstar Games

Spawn Caddy

PlayStation : Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Xbox : B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A PC : HOLEIN1

HOLEIN1 Cell Phone : 1-999-4653-461

Spawn Rapid GT

PlayStation : R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2 Xbox : RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT PC : RAPIDGT

RAPIDGT Cell Phone : 1-999-727-4348

Spawn Duster

PlayStation : Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Xbox : Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB PC : FLYSPRAY

FLYSPRAY Cell Phone : 1-999-359-77729

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle

PlayStation : R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 Xbox : RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB PC : ROCKET

ROCKET Cell Phone : 1-999-762-538

Trevor is wild as is, but he’s even deadlier when cheats are involved. Rockstar Games

Spawn BMX

PlayStation : Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Xbox : Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT PC : BANDIT

BANDIT Cell Phone : 1-999-226-348

Kraken Sub (No button input)

PC : BUBBLES

BUBBLES Cell Phone : 1-999-282-2537

Dodo Airplane (No button input)

PC : EXTINCT

EXTINCT Cell Phone : 1-999-398-4628

Duke O'Death Car (No button input)

PC : DEATHCAR

DEATHCAR Cell Phone : 1-999-332-84227

Slidey Cars

PlayStation : Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Xbox : Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB PC : SNOWDAY

SNOWDAY Cell Phone : 1-999-766-9329

Give Parachute

PlayStation : Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1 Xbox : Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB PC : SKYDIVE

SKYDIVE Cell Phone : 1-999-759-3483

Change Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X PC : MAKEITRAIN

MAKEITRAIN Cell Phone : 1-999-625-348-7246

Do GTA 5 cheat codes disable achievements and trophies?

Cheat codes disable trophies and achievements. Rockstar Games

Cheat codes do disable the ability to earn trophies and achievements, so use them at your own risk. One thing to keep in mind is that you can still earn trophies if a cheat code has been used on a particular save file as long as you shut down the game. After you’ve shut down and reopened the game, all cheat codes will be disabled, meaning you’ll be able to earn trophies once again. Just make sure you don’t have cheats turned on when a trophy is supposed to pop, because you’ll knock yourself out of earning it. This remains true for the new enhanced version on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

GTA 5 is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC now.