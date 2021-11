Cheat codes may be a thing of the past , but they’re an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series. With the launch of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, we now have access to an enhanced version of the iconic classic on modern consoles. Much like GTA III - The Definitive Edition, this new version of Vice City retains all 46 cheat codes from the original, sending you on a nostalgia trip as you wreak havoc on the fictionalized rendition of Miami. These are all the cheat codes across all platforms, along with details on how these cheats impact trophies and achievements.

All confirmed GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition cheats

The full list of GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition cheats can be found below. Based on our testing, every cheat code from the original works in the new version. It’s possible more cheats have been added that have been undiscovered, and if so, we’ll add those as they’re uncovered.

Cheats can be applied by entering the button/key inputs in the middle of the game (not from the pause menu). There’s no need to press the buttons in rapid succession.

There are three weapon cheats to choose from. Rockstar Games

Weapon Set 1

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : THUGSTOOLS

Weapon Set 2

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Xbox : RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left PC : PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon Set 3

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Xbox : RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down PC : NUTTERTOOLS

Full Health

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : ASPIRINE

Full Armor

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : PRECIOUSPROTECTION

You can input cheats as soon as the game starts. Rockstar Games

Instant Death

PlayStation : Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Xbox : Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB

Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB Nintendo Switch : Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L

Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L PC : ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Raise Wanted Level

PlayStation : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Xbox : RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Nintendo Switch : R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right PC : YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Lower Wanted Level

PlayStation : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Xbox : RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Nintendo Switch : R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down PC : LEAVEMEALONE

Change Outfit

PlayStation : Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Xbox : Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right Nintendo Switch : Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right PC : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Armed Pedestrians

PlayStation : R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Xbox : RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down Nintendo Switch : ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down

ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down PC : OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

These pedestrians won’t know what hit them when you use the weapon cheats. Rockstar Games

Angry Pedestrians

PlayStation : Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Xbox : Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT

Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Nintendo Switch : Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL

Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL PC : NOBODYLIKESME

Rioting Pedestrians

PlayStation : Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Xbox : Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB

Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Nintendo Switch : Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L

Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L PC : FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Faster Gameplay

PlayStation : Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B, B, LB, X, LB, X (x3), LB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, X, LB, X (x3), LB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch : A, A, L, Y, L, Y (x3), L, X, A, X

A, A, L, Y, L, Y (x3), L, X, A, X PC : ONSPEED

Slower Gameplay

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Xbox : Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB

Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R

X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R PC : BOOOOOORING

Improved Handling

PlayStation : Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Xbox : Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB Nintendo Switch : X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L

X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L PC : GRIPISEVERYTHING

Aggressive Traffic

PlayStation : R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 Xbox : RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT

RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT Nintendo Switch : ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL

ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL PC : MIAMITRAFFIC

Flaming Traffic

PlayStation : R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Xbox : RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB

RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L

ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L PC : BIGBANG

Pink Cars

PlayStation : Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle Xbox : B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B

B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B Nintendo Switch : A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A

A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A PC : AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

You can immediately get your hands on a sniper with cheats. Rockstar Games

Black Cars

PlayStation : Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle Xbox : B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B

B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B Nintendo Switch : A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A

A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A PC : IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Spawn Tank

PlayStation : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch : A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X

A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X PC : PANZER

Spawn Dodo

PlayStation : Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Xbox : Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB

Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB Nintendo Switch : Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R

Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R PC : FLYINGWAYS

Spawn Bloodring Banger

PlayStation : Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Xbox : Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT

Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT Nintendo Switch : Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL

Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL PC : TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn Bloodring Racer

PlayStation : Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Xbox : Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left

Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left Nintendo Switch : Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left

Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left PC : GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Caddie

PlayStation : Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Xbox : B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Nintendo Switch : A, L, Up, R, ZL B, R, L, A, B

A, L, Up, R, ZL B, R, L, A, B PC : BETTERTHANWALKING

Spawn Hotring Racer (1)

PlayStation : R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Xbox : RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Nintendo Switch : R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R

R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R PC : GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Hotring Racer (2)

PlayStation : R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Xbox : RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT

RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT Nintendo Switch : ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR

ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR PC : GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Love Fist Limo

PlayStation : R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Xbox : RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Nintendo Switch : ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right

ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right PC : ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Romero's Hearse

PlayStation : Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Xbox : Down, RT, Down, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, Left, Right

Down, RT, Down, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, Left, Right Nintendo Switch : Down, ZR, Down, R, ZL, Left, R, L, Left, Right

Down, ZR, Down, R, ZL, Left, R, L, Left, Right PC : THELASTRIDE

Make sure you aren’t in a vehicle when you use the cheat that destroys all cars. Rockstar Games

Spawn Sabre Turbo

PlayStation : Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left Xbox : Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left

Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left Nintendo Switch : Right, ZL, Down, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, Left

Right, ZL, Down, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, Left PC : GETTHEREFAST

Spawn Trashmaster

PlayStation : Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Xbox : B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Nintendo Switch : A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right

A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right PC : RUBBISHCAR

Play as Red Leather

PlayStation : Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Xbox : Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right Nintendo Switch : Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right PC : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Play as Candy Suxxx

PlayStation : Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2 Xbox : B, RT, Down, RB, Left, Right, RB, LB, A, LT

B, RT, Down, RB, Left, Right, RB, LB, A, LT Nintendo Switch : A, ZR, Down, R, Left, Right, R, L, B, ZL

A, ZR, Down, R, Left, Right, R, L, B, ZL PC : IWANTBIGTITS

Play as Hilary King

PlayStation : R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2 Xbox : RB, B, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RT

RB, B, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RT Nintendo Switch : R, A, ZR, L, Right, R, L, B, ZR

R, A, ZR, L, Right, R, L, B, ZR PC : ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Play as Ken Rosenberg

PlayStation : Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Xbox : Right, LB, Up, LT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RB

Right, LB, Up, LT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RB Nintendo Switch : Right, L, Up, ZL, L, Right, R, L, B, R

Right, L, Up, ZL, L, Right, R, L, B, R PC : MYSONISALAWYER

Play as Lance Vance

PlayStation : Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Xbox : B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, LB

B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, LB Nintendo Switch : A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, L

A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, L PC : LOOKLIKELANCE

Play as Love Fist Member (1)

PlayStation : Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Xbox : Down, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A

Down, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A Nintendo Switch : Down, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B

Down, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B PC : ROCKANDROLLMAN

Play as Love Fist Member (2)

PlayStation : R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1 Xbox : RB, LT, RT, LB, Right, RT, Left, A, X, LB

RB, LT, RT, LB, Right, RT, Left, A, X, LB Nintendo Switch : R, ZL, ZR, L, Right, ZR, Left, B, Y, L

R, ZL, ZR, L, Right, ZR, Left, B, Y, L PC : ROCKANDROLLMAN

Play as Mercedes

PlayStation : R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle Xbox : RT, LB Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, B, Y

RT, LB Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, B, Y Nintendo Switch : ZR, L, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, A, X

ZR, L, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, A, X PC : FOXYLITTLETHING

Play as Phil Cassady

PlayStation : Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle Xbox : Right, RB, Up, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, Right, B

Right, RB, Up, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, Right, B Nintendo Switch : Right, R, Up, ZR, L, Right, R, L, Right, A

Right, R, Up, ZR, L, Right, R, L, Right, A PC : ONEARMEDBANDIT

Why walk when you can “borrow” someone’s car? Rockstar Games

Play as Ricardo Diaz

PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2 Xbox : LB, LT, RB, RT, Down, LB, RT, LT

LB, LT, RB, RT, Down, LB, RT, LT Nintendo Switch : L, ZL, R, ZR, Down, L, ZR, ZL

L, ZL, R, ZR, Down, L, ZR, ZL PC : CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Play as Sonny Forelli

PlayStation : Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Xbox : B, LB, B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A

B, LB, B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A Nintendo Switch : A, L, A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B

A, L, A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B PC : IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Clear Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Down

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Down Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Down

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Down Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down PC : APLEASANTDAY

Sunny Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X PC : ALOVELYDAY

Cloudy Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y PC : ABITDRIEG

Rainy Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A PC : CATSANDDOGS

Foggy Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B PC : CANTSEEATHING

Bonus

Big Head Mode (Konami Code)

PlayStation : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X Xbox : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A Nintendo Switch : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B

Do the GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition cheats disable trophies or achievements?

Driving around Vice City looks better than ever. Rockstar Games

Unfortunately, entering cheat codes while playing GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition will disable trophies on PlayStation and achievements on Xbox. You can have multiple save files, though, so if you want to earn the platinum trophy or 1,000 gamerscore, make sure you use a separate file for cheating.